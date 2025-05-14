'It Sets Up For A Great Rory, Bryson Back And Forth Here' - Why Quail Hollow Is Perfect For DeChambeau v McIlroy Trilogy Battle For PGA Championship

After going head-to-head down the stretch in two of the last three Majors, we could be set to see Rory McIlroy v Bryson DeChambeau part three at the PGA Championship.

McIlroy's late putting meltdown gave DeChambeau the chance to win the US Open at Pinehurst No.2 last year, but the Northern Irishman exacted revenge by claiming The Masters after going out in the final pairing with the American.

With also the hint of some needle after DeChambeau was unahappy McIlroy never spoke to him during Sunday at Augusta, we'd all love to see two of the biggest names in golf battle it out down the stretch again.

And there's every indication we will, with both of them in form, both winning recent Majors and both having a game well suited to Quail Hollow - with a battle between golf's best drivers possibly deciding who wins the Wanamaker Trophy.

DeChambeau let himself down a bit on Sunday at The Masters, but he's since responded with a LIV Golf victory in Korea and would love another crack at McIlroy.

This is almost like a home game for McIlroy too, as he's a four-time winner at Quail Hollow who is hands down the best performer at the venue over the last decade or so.

DeChambeau knows the course is an ideal fit for McIlroy's game, but it also plays to his own strengths off the tee in particular.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I do believe you have to have a lot of distance out here," said DeChambeau. "Rory is a great driver of the golf ball and his iron play is great, too.

"I think it's a golf course that sets up for his shot shapes pretty well, and I think it sets up well for mine, too. We'll see. Maybe I do well, maybe I don't.

"But I'm certainly going to give it my all, and I know Rory is. Hopefully we can have another go at it again like the Masters."

McIlroy vs DeChambeau: Who is the best driver of a golf ball?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With driving already a key attribute at Quail Hollow, a softened course due to rain will put it at an even higher premium, which again leads many to think McIlroy and DeChambeau are the big favorites.

One of those is Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, who thinks the American will be a huge danger to McIlroy as his game also suits the course.

“Around here, on this golf course, he [DeChambeau] could be Rory in waiting," said Chamblee. "He's only played here twice, he’s finished fourth and ninth, in 2018 and 2021.

Which specific player skill is the biggest advantage in 2025?Answer: Bryson's driving 👇...and it's not closeHis driving (1.97 SG) is twice the advantage of Collin Morikawa's approach game (0.98 SG)It's better than Scottie Scheffler's off the tee + approach game (1.78 SG) pic.twitter.com/0UnnYy6OxkMay 14, 2025

"And in those events he was fourth and second in strokes gained putting, again, not a big sample size, but nobody putts better here then him – nobody.

"Bryson, before he left to go to LIV, he was the best driver of a goal ball in the world, not Rory, Bryson.

"I think it’s a contest between who is the best driver of a goal ball, is it Rory or is it Bryson DeChambeau?

"And unlike Augusta National, which is a bad place for Bryson with his irons, this place is better, he’s played really good golf when he’s played around here.

"So I really think it sets up for a great Rory, Bryson back and forth here."