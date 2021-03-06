American Jordan Spieth and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond both made hole-in-ones in an action-packed third round at Bay Hill.



WATCH: Two Hole-In-Ones Made On The Same Day At Arnold Palmer Invitational

Amongst all the chaos of an enthralling Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, both Jordan Spieth and Jazz Janewattananond managed to bag themselves a hole-in-one.

Spieth had started his round perfectly, holing a 20-foot birdie at the very first hole.

But it was the second where his round got really exciting, as his 222-yard tee shot caught the right side of the green and reacted like a putt on landing, finding the bottom of the hole for a hole-in-one.

The American has a history of making hole-in-ones, producing one at the 2013 Puerto Rico Open, 2015 Hero World Challenge and the 2015 BMW Championship. Amazingly three of the four hole-in-ones came at the second hole.

Janewattananond, on the other hand, waited until the 14th hole to make his hole-in-one.

The 25-year-old was playing steadily in his third round, with two birdies being cancelled out by just a single bogey.

Standing on the tee at the 212-yard 14th hole, the Thai’s shot never left the flag as it rattled the pin and dropped in for a hole-in-one.

Watch Janewattananond’s fantastic reaction below:

Not only did the shot boost the 25-year-old into the top 10 of the leaderboard, but the first golfer to make a hole-in-one at the 14th will have a $200,000 donation made in their name to the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation.

