Tiger Woods Seen Putting Weight On Injured Leg As Recovery Continues

Tiger Woods has been spotted in Los Angeles as he continues his recovery from the injuries sustained in February’s horror car crash.

After fracturing both his right tibia and fibula, as well as his right foot and ankle, the sight of Woods walking and being able to put some pressure on his injured leg is a welcome one.

Woods was travelling at almost twice the speed limit when he was unable to negotiate the curve on what was a road known for causing accidents.

After hitting a tree, the car eventually came to a stop before an officer from the LA County Sherriff’s Department arrived at the scene.

Immediate surgery was required to insert a rod into his leg and screws into his right foot and ankle.

Updates about the 15-time major winners condition have been few and far between, but a few weeks ago, speaking to Golf Digest, Woods gave some insight as to where he was at with his rehab.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” he said. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.

“I do my routines every day. I’m taking it one step at a time.”

And despite admitting the immediate goal is to be able to walk on his own, that hasn’t stopped Woods from putting in some time at the gym to keep his upper body strong.

He added: “It’s been nice having the ability to still stay strong and work out my upper body.”

Injuries are, of course, nothing new for the 45-year-old, who has undergone multiple back and knee procedures and even won the 2008 US Open on a broken leg the last time it was held at Torrey Pines.

One of his greatest achievements, no doubt, but to return from this latest setback and play professionally again, would surely top his considerable list of odds-defying feats.

But, if there’s anyone that can…