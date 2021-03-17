The 15-time Major winner is back home, three weeks after his car crash in California

Tiger Woods Returns Home After Car Accident

Three weeks after his horrific car crash in Los Angeles, Tiger Woods has left hospital and returned home to Florida.

The 15-time Major winner has thanked the golfing world for its support as well as the surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at the hospitals where he was being looked after.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods said in a statement.

“I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“You all have taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Rory McIlroy last week revealed that Tiger was due to return home soon, and said that Woods has still been giving him “heat from the hospital bed.”

The American has been watching lots of golf by the sounds of it and has been texting his good friends including McIlroy, Thomas and DeChambeau.

Woods is now expected to be rehabilitating his injuries for at least a year after he had a rod placed in his leg and pins and screws in his ankle and foot.

Woods was said to have no recollection of the crash, which police say he was “very fortunate” to have survived.

The 15-time Major winner recently tweeted how touched he was seeing his fellow pro golfers wear his famous ‘Sunday Red’ outfit at the WGC-Workday Championship in tribute to him.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” Woods tweeted.

“To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”