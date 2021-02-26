The 15-time Major winner cannot remember his crash according to the LA County department

Tiger Woods Has “No Recollection” Of Car Crash

Tiger Woods has no memory of the horrific car crash he was involved in earlier this week, the LA police has confirmed.

The 15-time Major winner’s vehicle came off the road and reportedly hit a curb, a tree and rolled over.

Woods was treated for serious leg and foot injuries and was said to be responsive on Wednesday.

Police said that he was “very fortunate” to have survived the accident.

In a virtual press conference, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that Woods doesn’t remember the accident.

“At the hospital he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself,” Villanueva said to CNN.

Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, who was the first responder at the scene, said to NBC that he doesn’t think Tiger “was aware of how gravely he was injured at the time.”

Related: McIlroy – ‘We should be grateful Woods’ kids haven’t lost their dad’

Woods was cleared of any charges on Wednesday, with officers calling the crash “purely an accident.”

Tiger was initially taken to level 1 trauma center Harbor-UCLA where he was treated, and he has now been transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as he continues his recovery.

“On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic care to one of our generation’s greatest athletes,” Dr. Anish Mahajan, the interim CEO/CMO at Harbor-UCLA, said.

Tiger is expected to return home to Florida in around a week’s time.

Related: Woods’ rehab to take 1-2 years – Foot and ankle surgeon