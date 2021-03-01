The 15-time Major winner clearly enjoyed seeing his peers don the famous Sunday Red

Tiger Woods Reacts To Sunday Red Tributes

Tiger Woods has said that “it is hard to explain how touching today was” after seeing his fellow professionals wear his famous ‘Sunday Red’ outfit.

The likes of Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Annika Sorenstam, Phil Mickelson and more all donned the red shirt to pay homage to the 15-time Major winner, who is currently recovering from a serious car accident.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” Woods tweeted.

“To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

“I guess for us it’s just a gesture to let him know that we’re thinking about him and we’re rooting for him,” Rory McIlroy said after the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession.

“Obviously things are looking a little better today than they were on Tuesday, but he’s still got aways to go.

“He’s got a huge recovery ahead of him. But I think just for everyone to show their appreciation for what he means to us out here.

“If there was no Tiger Woods, I just think the Tour and the game of golf in general would be in a worse place.

“He’s meant a lot to us, he still does mean a lot to us and I think that was just a little way to show that.”

Tournament winner Collin Morikawa, who joins Woods as the only two golfers under the age of 25 to win a Major and a WGC, said his red shirt didn’t arrive in time.

“So adidas was supposed to send, or they did send red shirts. They’re not at fault.

“With all the weather stuff and everything, I think it got stuck in Memphis.

“We got the tracking number, I was checking it last night, I was checking it this morning. J.J [his caddie] even went down to the distribution center, because actually before all this stuff happened with Tiger, I was going to wear yesterday’s outfit for today.

“But after we found out some guys wanted to wear red, I wanted to wear red, I had these black pants, worked out perfect.

“You know, my agent said even though the shirt wasn’t there, go out and play like Tiger would with the lead. I think I did.”

Justin Thomas, who has no apparel sponsor, said that he was considering wearing a red Nike mock but he couldn’t get Citi printed on it.

He tweeted, “We actually thought of that but couldn’t get Citi embroidered on the sleeve quick enough. And any local places wouldn’t embroider solo pieces, only in bulk. But we tried!”