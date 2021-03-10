The four-time Major winner says that Woods is still giving him heat from the hospital bed after a disappointing final round at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy Gives Update On Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy has given an update on Tiger Woods’ health, saying that the 15-time Major winner is doing better and will hopefully be returning home to Florida in the near future.

Rory was speaking to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he also revealed that Woods texted him before the final round at Bay Hill and is still giving him heat from the hospital bed after a disappointing final round.

“All the guys got together and were like okay, what can we do to send a message to Tiger to let him know that we’re thinking about him? A sign of solidarity and how we appreciate him so much, everything he’s done for the game,” Rory told Jimmy Fallon of the Sunday Red tributes at the recent WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession.

“Everyone coming out in the red and black on Sunday a couple of weeks ago was just a very small way to show that we are thinking about him and hopefully we see him back out here again soon.

“I’ve spoken to him a little bit, he’s doing better.

“I think all the guys have reached out to him, you know hopefully if things go well over the next week or so he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him, so see his kids, see his family.

“But yeah he’s doing better, I just think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point.

“He text me some words of encouragement before the final round at Bay Hill on Sunday and things didn’t quite go to plan and he was the first one to text me and be like ‘What’s going on here?’

“So even from the hospital bed he’s still giving me some heat.”

