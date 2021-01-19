Who will win the American Express this week in California?

The American Express Golf Betting Tips 2021

The PGA Tour travels from Hawaii to California this week for The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta.

It’s traditionally a low-scoring event with Andrew Landry winning last year at 26 under par.

Big names this week include Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay.

Who will win this week? Check out our tips…

Russell Henley 4 points each way at 33/1 with Bet365

The American had a sneaky-good season in 2020, posting six top-10s on tour including a T3-T4 run at the CJ Cup and Zozo Championship a few months back. He was T11th last week so clearly in some very good form. BET NOW

Cameron Champ 3 points each way at 44/1 with 888Sport

The American is probably due a win, having not picked up a victory in 2020. The three-time PGA Tour winner is one of the world’s brightest talents and I was very impressed with him at the PGA Championship where he was T10th. He could go well this week and loves to go low. BET NOW

Paul Casey 2 points each way at 50/1 with 888Sport

The Englishman makes his first start of a huge year in California this week. We know he is desperate to play in the Olympics and Ryder Cup so let’s hope he gets his 2021 off to a flyer. BET NOW

Francesco Molinari 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet365

The Italian had a crazy 2020 where he barely played any golf and moved from London to California. That means that this is a home event for him! The 2018 Open champion needs to show something this year to get back into the Ryder Cup team – hard to believe when he went 5/5 at Le Golf National. Surely he’s worth a punt at 100/1, come on Frankie! BET NOW

Check all the latest from the tournament with the Bet 365 Live tracker