Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland had made 23 and 22 consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour before The Players Championship. However, both finished comfortably outside the cut line at TPC Sawgrass.



Schauffele And Hovland Lose Consecutive Cut Streak Accolade

Before The Players Championship both men had gone over a year without missing a cut on the PGA Tour, but after 23 and 22 consecutive weekend appearances, the pair would finally miss out.

With both men missing the cut, Spaniard Jon Rahm now holds the current longest streak for most consecutive cuts made with 19. Although this is still some way behind Tiger Woods’ record of 142.

Starting on the back nine in his opening round, Xander Schauffele produced a disastrous start, making three bogies in his first four holes.

A birdie at the 14th recovered the situation slightly, before a double bogey-bogey finish meant a five-over-par front nine of 41.

That soon got worse as Schauffele made his second double-bogey of the day, this time coming at the first hole. The American did well for the remainder of his round though, making three birdies in his last eight holes for a four-over-par round of 76.

Starting the second day four shots outside of the cut line, the 27-year-old’s chances of making the weekend soon capitulated, with three bogies in his first six holes dropping the American back to seven-over-par.

Like the previous round, Schauffele managed to recover, making birdie at the ninth, 12th and 18th for a level-par round and a four-over-par tournament total.

Before the tournament, the American held the longest streak for most consecutive cuts made with 23. His last missed cut came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2020.

Hovland on the other hand would leave TPC Sawgrass frustrated after he encountered a two-shot penalty in the opening round. The penalty would ultimately cost Hovland dearly as he went on to miss the cut by two strokes.

Playing the 15th hole in his opening round, Hovland had moved his ball marker one putter head to avoid Justin Thomas’ line. After Thomas had putted, the 23-year-old replaced his ball marker. However, he actually moved it one putter head in the wrong direction.

It was only after his round that Hovland was notified of his mistake, which funnily enough was spotted by his mother, Galina, who was watching from Norway.

The penalty meant that Hovland’s score was changed from a two-under-par 70, to a level-par 72, putting him bang on the cutline.

Despite the setback, Hovland managed to birdie two of his first four holes in his second round, before a costly double-bogey dropped the Norwegian back to level-par.

After the double, the 23-year-old made three bogies and just a single birdie to close out a round of two-over-par, and a first missed cut in over a year.

The Norwegian’s last missed weekend came at The Honda Classic in March 2020, that tournament he shot rounds of 77 and 73.