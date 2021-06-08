Scandinavian Mixed Golf Betting Tips 2021

Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam host this special new event in Sweden - who do we think will win?

Now here’s something new in the European Tour – the Scandinavian Mixed sees a field, 50-50 female and male, playing in the same tournament on one course, for one trophy and one prize fund in Sweden.

The one difference is in the yardage for the Vallda club, 7060 for the lads, 6138 for the lasses, both with a par of 72.

Super Swedes Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson host (and play in) this novel contest which was due to launch last year but fell victim to you-know-what.

In Morocco we’ve had both tours playing simultaneously but on different courses and in Jordan a three-tour competition was staged, while at the Vic Open down under men and women played for their own prize fund in different competitions.

There was a similar initiative in Northern Ireland but this week will be a first.

Anything that encourages youngsters to take up the game is to be fervently applauded and that is what the hosts hope will happen.

Sorenstam, arguably the greatest woman golfer of all time with 85 victories including ten Majors, is the same age as PGA champion Phil Mickelson but retired to have a family and is playing competitive golf in her own country for the first time since 2008.

She had a try-out on the LPGA circuit in a tournament close to her Florida home a few weeks back and made the cut.

Knowing how competitive she is, don’t be surprised if she almost wins. Be assured – Annika will be fully prepared.

Only five short years since winning the Open in a memorable shootout with Mickelson and taking the silver medal at the 2016 Olympics, Stenson is really struggling and shooting ten over par for two rounds at Muirfield Village was just the latest in a series of sad performances far removed from past glories.

Given the 922-yard differential in tees, I’m expecting the gals to hold their own.

No current world stars are on the tee at Kungsbacka but great things are expected from Thai phenomenon Atthaya Thitikul, an 18-year-old who has already placed third in a mixed tournament in Chiangmai playing alongside two male Thai legends.

As a 14-year-old amateur she won a pro event and is a dual winner of the Thailand Championship, a fully-fledged European Tour event, while still an amateur.

Thitikul will be fired up by the US Open triumph on Sunday of 19-year-old Yuka Saso, the first Filipina to win a Major.

Also bet-worthy is Danish star Emily Pedersen, No. 1 on the LET rankings and certain to make her Solheim Cup return in the autumn.

She’s a five-time winner in Europe and her 23rd on Sunday at the US Open and 11th in last year’s British equivalent were solid efforts.

There are two exciting Swedish amateurs, Maja Stark (who I’m tipping – 1pt each way at 25/1) and Linn Grant, to watch out for.

They have been dominating in college golf and Stark arrives on the back of 16th place in the US Open, finishing ahead of many of the world’s top professional. And they’re on home ground.

On the men’s side, 80/1 European Open hero Marcus Armitage is not in the field but runner-up Matthew Southgate is.

He needed to birdie the par-five 18th to play off but pulled his drive into the water and, unlike his conqueror, remains winless. That missed opportunity will hurt.

There’s nobody I’m desperate to back but multiple winner Joost Luiten and two young stars of 2020, dual winner Sam Horsfield, with three top-eights in Kenya and the Canaries this campaign, can figure along with Jason Scrivener and Jamie Donaldson.

Tidy Aussie Scrivener impressed when third on his last Scandinavian visit a couple of weeks back at HimmerLand while one-time Ryder Cup man Donaldson’s fifth in Qatar was the pick of some solid 2021 performances.

With top-15s in all four completed European starts this year, Dutchman Luiten looks the safest bet. It could be an intriguing weekend!

Scandinavian Mixed Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

