The Porsche European Open returns, two years on from Paul Casey's victory. Who do we think will win?

Porsche European Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

Porsche European Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

Paul Casey, winner of the Dubai Desert Classic on his first European Tour visit of the year in January, must have every chance of repeating his 2019 victory in Hamburg in a tournament hastily rearranged for a Saturday start and reduced to 54 holes.

Only the price is off-putting but a 6-1 winner is always better than a 60-1 loser!

Fair play to the quick-thinking European Tour for decisive action in dealing with changing travel restrictions by moving the European Open to a unique Derby Day tee-off (the big-race winner might be 10-1 shot Mohaafeth, you heard it here first) – and the Monday finish means an extra day of live golf-watching for Sky subscribers!

Casey defends the title he won at the Green Eagle course in the Hamburg suburb of Winsen two years ago, the 2020 edition one of the many to have fallen victim to the Covid pandemic.

The Arizona-based Brit started the year with a bang in Dubai and has had a fistful of high finishes in the States, the latest a share of fourth with his prospective Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington and Open champion Shane Lowry in the PGA Championship.

Also coming over from the PGA Tour is Mexican ace Abraham Ancer who is still awaiting his States breakthrough but is a model of consistency, runner-up to McIlroy at Quail Hollow the pick of some enviable top-ten form in the past couple of months.

The 7,544-yard par 72 Green Eagle is a curious layout with four par fives on the back nine and five in total.

Two, the 647-yard ninth and 663-yard 16th, come into the monster category and may not favour Ancer who ranks only 149th for driving distance on the PGA Tour.

Even so, his US record entitles him to the utmost respect.

Green Eagle hosts the Porsche-sponsored tournament for the fourth time and has always produced an English winner, Casey being preceded by Richard McEvoy (at huge odds) and Jordan Smith.

As 2017 winner Smith – he beat Alexander Levy in a playoff – struck form with a share of third in Denmark on Sunday, this 45-1 shot could maintain the English stranglehold.

Martin Kaymer is under pressure to become the first German winner but has not won since 2014 and has frittered away what winning opportunities he has created since.

Much more backable is the prolific Austrian Bernd Wiesberger who shrugged off some disappointing weeks in America to retain his Danish title with a degree of comfort at HimmerLand on Sunday. He was fifth to Casey here two years ago.

It was good to see the Indian No. 1 Shubhankar Sharma hitting a bit of the form that took him to quickfire victories around the turn of the year in 2017-18.

That eighth in Denmark was his first top-ten since Turkey at the end of 2019.

He is at a tasty three-figure price as is the aggressive Spaniard Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez who makes plenty of birdies but plenty of bogeys too.

His top-20 at HimmerLand continues a lucrative 2021 after eye-catching efforts in Tenerife and Kenya.

Jazz Janewattananond is another possible longshot while Richard Bland’s first victory at the 478th attempt at the Belfry could inspire journeyman Scot David Drysdale to break his duck.

Winless in 524 starts, the 46-year-old from Edinburgh has been at it even longer than Bland.

He had a good week when fifth in Kenya in March and so nearly did it in Qatar last year when losing out to Jorge Campillo in a marathon playoff.

Porsche European Open Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

Paul Casey 3pts to win at 6/1 with Bet365

The Arizona-based Brit started the year with a bang in Dubai and has had a fistful of high finishes in the States, the latest a share of fourth with his prospective Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington and Open champion Shane Lowry in the PGA Championship BET NOW

Abraham Ancer 2pts to win at 8/1 with Bet365

Still awaiting his States breakthrough but is a model of consistency, runner-up to McIlroy at Quail Hollow the pick of some enviable top-ten form in the past couple of months. BET NOW

Bernd Wiesberger 1pt each way at 16/1 with Bet365

Wiesberger shrugged off some disappointing weeks in America to retain his Danish title with a degree of comfort at HimmerLand on Sunday. He was fifth to Casey here two years ago. BET NOW

Jordan Smith 1pt each way at 45/1 with Bet365

2017 winner Smith – who beat Alexander Levy in a playoff – struck form with a share of third in Denmark on Sunday, this 45-1 shot could maintain the English stranglehold. BET NOW