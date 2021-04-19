Jeremy Chapman's debut week for Golf Monthly resulted in a special win

New GM Tipster Jeremy Chapman Backs Cink At 225/1

We were delighted to unveil legendary tipster Jeremy Chapman as the new GM Tipster last week and he got off to an amazing start at the RBC Heritage.

Jeremy tipped Stewart Cink at 150/1 to win at Hilton Head, fancying his long price after a very solid 12th place at The Masters.

Jeremy actually managed to get Cink at 225/1 early on in the week and took home around £2,000.

“I’m absolutely amazed, I didn’t ever expect to get him at that sort of price,” Jeremy said.

“I didn’t have a lot on but enough to win £2,000 anyway!”

“I’ve always liked Stewart Cink. I’m old enough to remember him on that course in 2000 and 2004.

“I know how much he loves this event, you can tell by the relaxed way he was playing.

“He of course went off the scene after winning our Open at Turnberry, beating my hero Tom Watson and I’ll never forgive him for that but he turned from villain to hero this week.

“I liked his 12th at The Masters as well as that’s a long course and he’s not a huge hitter and he knows how to win, he’s done it eight times now.

“There was a big lull now from 2009 right up until last Autumn. A long, long drought but he had a lot of things going on in his life outside of golf.

“He seems a totally new man now he’s got his lad with him who does seem to do all of the caddying work rather well.

“He was a stand-out price in my book after that Masters 12th and it’s only a few months since he won in a similar type of company so I couldn’t understand why you could get 225, which only lasted about an hour with Bet365 but not for much longer.

Jeremy, whose biggest win was more than £3,500 after Ernie Els’ 2012 Open glory, says he opened a bottle of wine from 1988 “which has lost all of its sparkle now but tastes wonderful!”

Read Jeremy’s PGA and European Tour tips each week on the Golf Monthly website and check the Golf Betting Tips homepage.