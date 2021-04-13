The PGA Tour returns to Harbour Town for the RBC Heritage - who will win?

RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips 2021

Hideki Matsuyama’s ground-breaking victory in the Masters as the first Japanese male to win a Major must be a spur to PGA champion Collin Morikawa who is hoping to add this week’s RBC Heritage to his ever-growing portfolio of tournament conquests.

Morikawa, who has a Japanese father, has the perfect game for the Harbour Town Links, the Pete Dye-Jack Nicklaus course which requires pinpoint accuracy off the tee rather than any great show of power and is one of the few these days where shorter hitters are not disadvantaged.

Hence the names of Jim Furyk (twice), Brian Gay, Brandt Snedeker, Justin Leonard, Graeme McDowell and Matt Kuchar on the champions roll of honour for this 7,099-yard par 71 which stages the Heritage for the 53rd time.

Not that Morikawa is short off the tee, far from it, but it his shot-making skills and consistency which have brought four victories from only 42 starts since turning pro two years ago, a phenomenal percentage with a Major and a WGC among them.

The 24-year-old Californian’s first Heritage experience last year began with three fine rounds in the 60s but he ruined the good work with a disappointing Sunday 74 in a tournament postponed to June because of the pandemic.

He will know the course better now and 18th place at Augusta sets him up nicely for a high-class renewal where Masters flops Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay are ahead of him in the betting but looking very beatable.

Before Webb Simpson’s victory last year, 22 under in a real birdie fest, the Heritage threw up several curious results with CT Pan, Satoshi Kodaira and Wesley Bryan posting their first victory.

Kodaira was gifted it after Si Woo Kim went into meltdown and squandered a big lead but will require more than inspiration from compatriot Matsuyama to repeat his 2018 feat as he’s not posted even a top-ten since.

Kim is a different matter. The South Korean is a formidable talent often masked by a volatile temperament. He finished 12th at Augusta despite having to putt out with a 3-wood for the last four holes on Friday. He had damaged his putter in a fit of pique, having triple-putted 14 and fluffed a chip at 15.

Si Woo can clearly play Harbour Town as he was out on his own until undone by three late bogeys and is a winner this year, at the American Express in January. He looks a bet at 40-1.

Sharing 12th at the Masters was Stewart Cink who has taken on a new lease of life with his son caddying for him. The 2009 Open champion scored his first victory since then at the Safeway last September and has good vibes for Harbour Town.

He ruled supreme there in 2000 and 2004, form more suited to the History Channel than Sky Golf I know but relevant given how well he's playing as a 47-year-old. I could hardly believe the original quote of 225-1, which has now shortened to 150-1.

Mexican star Abraham Ancer’s 20-under tally would have won most Heritages but was trumped by Simpson’s 22. It was still a terrific effort on only his second Heritage start.

He was better than his final 26th position at Augusta because a two-shot penalty was slapped on him for a tiny rules infringement in a bunker. Still searching for a first PGA Tour win, this represents a serious opportunity.

Simpson also figured in a share of 12th spot on Sunday and seems to be in contention most weeks. He will be hard to depose and would be fifth choice at 12-1. Brilliant Masters debuts by runner-up Will Zalatoris and 12th Bob MacIntyre may have used up all their adrenaline.

Sergio Garcia, fifth last year, could be Europe’s best hope at 30-1.

RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips 2021 – Advised bets

Collin Morikawa 2pts each way at 20/1 with Bet365

His 18th place at Augusta sets him up nicely for a high-class renewal where Masters flops Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay are ahead of him in the betting but looking very beatable

Si Woo Kim 1pt each way at 40/1 with 888Sport

Si Woo can clearly play Harbour Town as he was out on his own until undone by three late bogeys and is a winner this year, at the American Express in January

Abraham Ancer 1pt each way at 28/1 with 888Sport

He was better than his final 26th position at Augusta because a two-shot penalty was slapped on him for a tiny rules infringement in a bunker. Still searching for a first PGA Tour win, this represents a serious opportunity.

Stewart Cink 1pt each way 150/1 with Bet365

Sharing 12th at the Masters was Stewart Cink who has taken on a new lease of life with his son caddying for him. The 2009 Open champion scored his first victory since then at the Safeway last September and has good vibes for Harbour Town

