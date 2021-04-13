Golf Monthly is delighted to announce legendary tipster Jeremy Chapman as the brand new GM Tipster

Legendary Betting Tipster Jeremy Chapman Joins Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly has a new betting tipster – Jeremy Chapman (@jeremychapman3 on Twitter).

Jeremy celebrates his 50th year tipping and writing about golf, having tipped more than 800 winners through the years!

His first big winner was Lee Trevino at 8-1 in the 1972 Open at Muirfield and his biggest win was £40 each-way on Ernie Els at 80-1 and 50-1 at the 2012 Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

Jeremy’s most memorable tip was giving the 1-2-3 at 33-1, 50-1, 33-1 out of 4 tips from a field of 180 in 2006 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

One bookmaker described it as “Undoubtedly one of the greatest tipping performances of all time”.

The Publications he has tipped for include Sporting Life, Racing Post, Racing&Football Outlook, Golf World, Golf Weekly, Golf Monthly, Fitzdares Times.

Jeremy will post his PGA Tour and European Tour tips for golfmonthly.com each week, starting this very week where the PGA Tour heads to Hilton Head and the European Tour takes in the Diamond Country Club in Austria.

Let’s hope he can start with a winner!

Be sure to check back on the Golf Monthly homepage and our golf betting tips homepage each Tuesday to see where Jeremy is putting his money.

Everyone at Golf Monthly ask that you bet responsibly.

All the tips provided are exactly that, tips, there are no guaranteed profits.