There have been plenty of stories of individuals winning large sums of money through sports betting and, after the weekend's golf action, one lucky bettor struck it large.

Predicting all four winners on the LIV Golf League, PGA Tour, Champions Tour and LPGA Tour, a William Hill customer turned a £5.08 ($6.77) each way stake into a £14,898.24 ($19,864.87) return.

Haeran Ryu was the final player to secure victory on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The customer, who hasn't been named, predicted Bryson DeChambeau would triumph at LIV Golf Korea, with the US Open winner coming out with the victory at odds of +600 (6/1).

Along with DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler claimed the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in dominant fashion, as the World No.1, who started the event as heavy favorite, won with +275 (11/4) odds.

After the Americans' victories, Stewart Cink claimed the Insperity Invitational at +750 (15/2), whilst Haeran Ryu was the longest odds winner at the Black Desert Championship, securing a third LPGA Tour title with odds of +1200 (12/1).

Scheffler matched the PGA Tour's record for the fewest amount of strokes in a tournament as he cruised to an eight shot victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Placing the £10.16 (£5.08 each way) stake, the official odds for the four-way victory were +289900, or 2,899/1, with the return sitting at exactly £14,898.24.

Speaking about the win, a spokesperson from William Hill stated: “Predicting one outright winner is tough enough, but calling four across different tours is something special, and our customer was well-rewarded...

“The bettor’s combined selections landed at well over 2,000/1, securing a life-changing payout from a modest £10.16 ($13.55) stake.”

DeChambeau continued his fine run of form, as he claimed a third LIV Golf title (Image credit: Getty Images)

The win is one of the many incredible golf bets we have seen over the years. For example, at the 2024 US Open, one punter netted himself almost $61,000 from a $5 stake during the third round at Pinehurst No.2.

X/Twitter user, @joshuadasilva, put on a lengthy bet that was, essentially, a head-to-head amongst the various pairings that went out on Saturday. In the end, the punt came out as a +1218710 victory.

One other winning bet came at the 2019 Masters where, prior to the event, an individual put an $85,000 bet on Tiger Woods to win at +1400 (14/1).

Famously, Woods went on to claim the championship and, in the process, secure $1,275,000 for James Adduci, who placed the bet. What's more, it was the single-largest liability for an individual golf wager in William Hill US history.