Bettor Turns £10 Bet Into £15,000 After Predicting All Four Winners From Four Separate Tours
One lucky UK bettor landed a near £15,000 ($19,864.87) from a £5.08 ($6.77) each way bet, with the individual predicting all four winners from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf League, Champions Tour and LPGA Tour
There have been plenty of stories of individuals winning large sums of money through sports betting and, after the weekend's golf action, one lucky bettor struck it large.
Predicting all four winners on the LIV Golf League, PGA Tour, Champions Tour and LPGA Tour, a William Hill customer turned a £5.08 ($6.77) each way stake into a £14,898.24 ($19,864.87) return.
The customer, who hasn't been named, predicted Bryson DeChambeau would triumph at LIV Golf Korea, with the US Open winner coming out with the victory at odds of +600 (6/1).
Along with DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler claimed the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in dominant fashion, as the World No.1, who started the event as heavy favorite, won with +275 (11/4) odds.
After the Americans' victories, Stewart Cink claimed the Insperity Invitational at +750 (15/2), whilst Haeran Ryu was the longest odds winner at the Black Desert Championship, securing a third LPGA Tour title with odds of +1200 (12/1).
Placing the £10.16 (£5.08 each way) stake, the official odds for the four-way victory were +289900, or 2,899/1, with the return sitting at exactly £14,898.24.
Speaking about the win, a spokesperson from William Hill stated: “Predicting one outright winner is tough enough, but calling four across different tours is something special, and our customer was well-rewarded...
“The bettor’s combined selections landed at well over 2,000/1, securing a life-changing payout from a modest £10.16 ($13.55) stake.”
The win is one of the many incredible golf bets we have seen over the years. For example, at the 2024 US Open, one punter netted himself almost $61,000 from a $5 stake during the third round at Pinehurst No.2.
X/Twitter user, @joshuadasilva, put on a lengthy bet that was, essentially, a head-to-head amongst the various pairings that went out on Saturday. In the end, the punt came out as a +1218710 victory.
One other winning bet came at the 2019 Masters where, prior to the event, an individual put an $85,000 bet on Tiger Woods to win at +1400 (14/1).
Famously, Woods went on to claim the championship and, in the process, secure $1,275,000 for James Adduci, who placed the bet. What's more, it was the single-largest liability for an individual golf wager in William Hill US history.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
