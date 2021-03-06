Former world number one, Justin Rose, has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to injury and will now be a doubt for next weekend's Players Championship.

Justin Rose Withdraws From Arnold Palmer Invitational

Justin Rose looks to be a doubt for The Players Championship, after lower back pain meant he had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday.

The Englishman started the day four shots back of leader Corey Conners after rounds of 71 and 68 put him at five-under-par for the tournament.

Parring the first two holes, he found the water with his drive on the third and had to take a drop.

Playing his next shot, Rose found water yet again, eventually completing the hat-trick of water-bound balls as his fifth shot failed to stay on dry land.

Eventually, the Englishman found the putting green; two putting from 30-feet for a quintuple-bogey nine that bought him back to level-par for the tournament.

With the horror show of the third out of the way, Rose pulled yet another drive left on the par-5 fourth hole.

Only managing to propel his ball 70 yards with his second, Rose eventually found himself by the green and faced with what would have been a chip for par.

Instead, the Englishman would pick his ball up and shake hands with his fellow playing partners.

Releasing a statement on his Twitter, later, Rose said: “Frustrated to have to WD from @APinv, I woke up not feeling my best and hoped my lower back would ease up through the warm up and into my round. Unfortunately it went the other way.

“Thx to @Mastercard for another great week at Bay Hill and carrying on Mr Palmers legacy.”

Rose will now look to recover before next week’s event, The Players Championship; an event regarded as the ‘Fifth Major.’