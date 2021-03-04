The Englishman left himself 55 yards away from the hole after shanking it out of a greenside bunker

WATCH: Justin Rose Hits Shank From Greenside Bunker

Justin Rose has been one of the world’s best golfers for the past 15+ years, winning a US Open, an Olympic Gold Medal and the FedEx Cup.

The Englishman, who has also been World No.1, reminded us all just how difficult golf can be during the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rose found himself in a greenside bunker on the par-5 12th hole, his third hole of the day, and hit a huge shank completely out of the blue.

The 40-year-old’s ball came rifling out of the hosel, leaving him 55 yards away from the hole.

Rose went on to make bogey on the par-5 to drop to one over par for the round.

He is seeking an 11th PGA Tour victory this week, with his last win coming at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.

The 2013 US Open winner currently finds himself at 36th in the world.

He is expected to make his sixth Ryder Cup appearance for Europe later this year at Whistling Straits.

