Italian Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

This week, along with the Italian Open, we get a preview of the course which will host the 2023 Ryder Cup, the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, ten miles from the centre of Rome in Guidonia.

The course that hosted the 1994 Italian Open, won by Argentinian great Eduardo Romero, has had a total redesign in conjunction with Tommy Fazio II, son of original co-designer Jim Fazio, specifically with matchplay in mind.

Extended to 7268 yards and only fully open since March, it is a par 71 that finishes with a 626-yard par five and plenty of past and present Ryder Cup players will be on hand to check it out.

They include Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, the Molinari brothers Francesco and Edoardo, Martin Kaymer, Henrik Stenson, Victor Dubuisson and Nicolas Colsaerts, but I’m entrusting the new kids on the block, Garrick Higgo and Rasmus Hojgaard, to upstage that galaxy of established stars.

Although only 22 and 20, they have each won three times in Europe, while South African lefty Higgo topped a brace of early-year victories in the Canaries by stunning the Americans on their own patch on only his second US start in the Palmetto.

It’s been a struggle trying to live up to the hype subsequently but he has been mixing it with the cream. This is a little easier company.

Admittedly Hojgaard was gifted his latest win by the timid capitulation of leader Bernd Wiesberger who won’t have done his Ryder Cup prospects any good by letting the nerves get the better of him when the pressure was on.

The double bogey at the last when a par would have put the European Masters to bed and clinched a Ryder Cup debut for the eight-time-winning Austrian was painful viewing though not for young Hojgaard whose 63 had set the clubhouse target.

The Dane, a double winner last year, was finding life more difficult this campaign until signalling he was ready to rumble again by taking third place at the London club on his previous outing.

A quick follow-up would force Captain Pod to consider him for a wildcard.

Another young talent, stylish Scot Calum Hill, also enters the conversation.

The 26-year-old’s breakthrough victory at the London Club sandwiched between a brace of seventh places in St Andrews and Crans-sur-Sierre entitles him to be in the mix.

Yet with the big match at Whistling Straits drawing ever nearer, the skipper seems more interested in experienced players.

He wants to know whether Stenson, third on Sunday in his second-consecutive top-four, can do it again.

The same goes for Kaymer, winless since 2014 but showing glimmers of his former greatness, and dual Italian Open champion Frankie Molinari, who became the first European to win all five Ryder Cup matches at Gleneagles three years ago.

You can’t get better credentials than that but Molinari did little to further his claim when back in Europe last week.

Yet he made the cut after a bad start and got in four rounds which should stand him in good stead for this home game.

Italy may have even better chances of a home winner with 24-year-olds Guido Migliozzi and Renato Paratore, who shared seventh place behind Hojgaard at the weekend.

Both are double winners on tour and, as a Roman, Paratore is likely to know the new Marco Simone and is overpriced at 100/1 but it is Migliozzi who has the superior credentials.

He finished fourth to Jon Rahm at the US Open and should shortly add to his two 2019 victories.

Guido has posted a trio of second places this year, in Qatar, Himmerland and at The Belfry where he chased Cinderella man Richard Bland in the British Masters.

Fitzpatrick and Fleetwood are class acts who could well finish first and second but have generally underperformed.

Harrington would love to see the pair play the sort of golf that made them world stars. Fitzpatrick is the more likely to do so.

An interesting entry has come from Luke Donald who was world No. 1 back in the day but missed ten cuts in a row on the PGA Tour this year.

A couple of top-20s since suggest he may have halted the decline but it would take a brave man to back him.

