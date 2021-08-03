Hero Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

The European Tour heads to Fairmont St Andrews this week for the Hero Open

It’s not often this old golf scribe is genuinely gobsmacked but the victory of Challenge Tour regular Daniel Gavins in the World Invitational on Sunday took me totally by surprise – as, I suspect, it did the winner himself.

The 30-year-old Yorkshireman was making only his third main-tour appearance of 2021 and had never posted even a top-ten in 52 attempts since 2014 when pitched in at the deep end of the European Tour.

It’s easy to say he had the prize gifted to him after what for all the world had looked a two-horse head-to-head between Jordan Smith and David Horsey but a closing 65 set a 13-under target that the two blundering leaders could not match.

Back nines of 40 (Smith) and 39 (Horsey) never get the job done and go a long way to explaining why Horsey hasn’t won since 2015 and Smith’s lone success came four years ago.

I was looking back for Gavins among the 500/1 shots, but somebody was impressed by his Challenge Tour top-tens the two previous weekends as 100/1 was the top offer and one bookmaker had him as short as 66/1.

All three tee off in this week’s Hero Open which goes to Scotland for the first time, to the Torrance course at Fairmont St Andrews, a links-style course which opened in 2001 a couple of miles out of the Auld Grey Toon and has been revamped since.

The deep revetted bunkers need to be avoided if a low score is to be achieved.

The Fairmont hosted the qualifying tournament for the 2010 Open at St Andrews and the Senior Scottish Open.

At 7,300 yards par 72, there are plenty of birdies to be had at least unless the wind bares its teeth which is not forecast. Plenty of rain though.

The field is far from exciting but somebody has to win it so why not a Scot?

It would be a fairytale if David Drysdale, whose 531 starts in 20 years as a journeyman have failed to produce a victory, could finally get that monkey off his back at the age of 46.

As a serial loser, he has picked up more than £5m in prize money, mostly with wife and childhood sweetheart Victoria on the bag, and his chance is no less obscure than Gavins’ was in Northern Ireland.

With their top man Robert MacIntyre playing for the big WGC bucks in Memphis, the Scots are hoping for a big week from Calum Hill, David Law, Connor Syme and Richie Ramsay.

Long server Ramsay has done well recently, following fourth place at Mount Juliet with 15th in his national Open at the Renaissance Club and 18th at Celtic Manor.

Hill and Syme started the year well – 4th in Saudi the best of several good Hill efforts, 3rd and 5th for Syme in Kenya and the Canary Islands – but have found it hard to make an impression on top table.

Law’s 7th in Hamburg was his best but he’s consistent.

Marc Warren, who won the Austrian Open last year, is another Scot who might get in the mix. He started the year nicely when fifth in Abu Dhabi but has done little since.

With Tokyo hosting the Olympics, a Japanese winner in the shape of little Masahiro Kawamura would be timely and, with a third at Galgorm Castle and fifth at Celtic Manor on his two latest outings, he looks close to a first victory on his 100th European start.

He’s no Matsuyama but there’s nobody here to frighten him.

Andy Sullivan, Eddie Pepperell, Brandon Stone and Victor Dubuisson would romp this at their best but where is it?

I’d prefer someone who is going forward like 23-year-old amateur star Matthias Schmid.

The German won the Silver Medal for leading amateur at The Open where he shot a stunning 65 on the second day.

He turned pro straight after that and showed his potential with 19th on Sunday, having done even better with 14th when invited to the BMW International in Munich as an amateur.

Spaniards with a squeak are dual Challenge Tour winner Santiago Tarrio, a highly respectable 14th at Galgorm Castle, Alejandro Canizares, third at the weekend, and the aggressive Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez who makes lots of birdies but too many bogeys.

Hero Open Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

Masahiro Kawamura 2pts each way at 25/1 with Bet365

With Tokyo hosting the Olympics, a Japanese winner in the shape of little Masahiro Kawamura would be timely and, with a third at Galgorm Castle and fifth at Celtic Manor on his two latest outings, he looks close to a first victory on his 100th European start. BET NOW

Matthias Schmid 1pt each way at 75/1 with Bet365

He turned pro straight after his Open Championship silver medal and showed his potential with 19th on Sunday, having done even better with 14th when invited to the BMW International in Munich as an amateur. BET NOW

Richie Ramsay 1pt each way at 33/1 with Bet365

Long server Ramsay has done well recently, following fourth place at Mount Juliet with 15th in his national Open at the Renaissance Club and 18th at Celtic Manor. BET NOW

David Drysdale 0.5pts each way at 160/1 with Bet365

It would be a fairytale if David Drysdale, whose 531 starts in 20 years as a journeyman have failed to produce a victory, could finally get that monkey off his back at the age of 46. BET NOW