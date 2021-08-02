Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympic Golf Betting Tips

It's time for the women's Olympic golf tournament. Who will win?

Yuka Saso 2pts each way at 28/1 with 888Sport

The US Open champ was so cool under pressure when emerging triumphant from a nerve-jangling three-hole playoff at the appropriately-named Olympic club, fearless Saso looks value at around 28/1. BET NOW

Patty Tavatanakit 1pt each way at 18/1 with Bet365

Nicknamed Meow in her homeland, the power-packed 21-year-old won the ANA Inspiration in the spring and gave it a good go when fifth in the more recent PGA Championship. She’s the real deal. BET NOW

Nasa Hataoka 1pt each way at 20/1 with William Hill

A four-time winner on the LPGA Tour, she almost picked up her first Major when losing out in a playoff to Saso at the US Open. Hataoka carries the burden of being Japan’s big hope for gold. BET NOW

Matilda Castren 1pt each way at 50/1 with William Hill

If there is to be a European winner take a look at Matilda Castren, an unknown at the start of the year who has compelling recent form, breaking through at the Mediheal in June – the first Finn to win on the LPGA Tour – and then beating all bar Jin Young Ko at the Volunteers of America. BET NOW

Asian stars Yuka Saso, Nasa Hataoka and Patty Tavatanakit can dominate the women’s Olympic golf at Kasumigaseki this week and compensate for Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama’s gallant failure to medal for Japan at the end of a Sunday thriller.

Now Hataoka carries the burden of being Japan’s big hope for gold but with Kasumigaseki reduced from last week by over a thousand yards to 6419 from the ladies’ boxes, 5ft 2in Hataoka’s lack of power is unlikely to cost a medal of some sort.

A four-time winner on the LPGA Tour, she almost picked up her first Major when losing out in a playoff to rookie Saso at the US Open.

A repeat shootout with the brilliant Saso, who back in June was still a teenager, is not ruled out.

If not Hataoka, then Saso would be next best for the golf-mad fans as she has a Japanese father but here she’s representing the Philippines, a country already flying high after celebrating its first-ever gold through weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

So cool under pressure when emerging triumphant from a nerve-jangling three-hole playoff at the appropriately-named Olympic club, fearless Saso looks value at around 28/1.

Thai star Tavatanakit is another Major winner worthy of attention.

Nicknamed Meow in her homeland, the power-packed 21-year-old won the ANA Inspiration in the spring and gave it a good go when fifth in the more recent PGA Championship. She’s the real deal.

All three are facing tough American opposition led by world No. 1 and favourite Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson, while world No. 2 Jin Young Ko and the evergreen Inbee Park who is chasing an eighth Major victory are also much feared.

Maybe not quite the flat-stick magician she was when tagged best putter on any tour, Inbee is the defending Olympic champion having won gold in Rio five years ago.

She didn’t just win, she annihilated them, finishing five clear of Lydia Ko, with Chinese star Shanshan Feng in third.

A winner at the start of this year, she is hard to leave out.

If there is to be a European winner take a look at Matilda Castren, an unknown at start of the year who has compelling recent form, breaking through at the Mediheal in June – the first Finn to win on the LPGA Tour – and then beating all bar Jin Young Ko at the Volunteers of America.

It’s going to hot, hot, hot all week (over 30C) with a sprinkling of rain at the weekend and punters will get 72 holes for their money as there is no cut.

Play starts in the wee small hours of Wednesday (a day earlier than last week’s men won by 9/1 American Xander Schauffele) so don’t be late in placing your bets.

