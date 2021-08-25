Who will win in week two of the Playoffs?

BMW Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

Shane Lowry 2pts each way at 45/1 with Bet365

The 2019 Open champ has a long string of top-15 finishes to his name this summer – Monday’s 11th in New Jersey another one – and a W looks just around the corner. BET NOW

Hurricane Henri out, Hurricane Tony in … it took just one shot, a never-to-be-seen-again wild drive from sudden-death opponent Cam Smith, for perennial nearly-man Finau to end a five-year wait for redemption.

You could have had 60/1 about this son of Salt Lake City before he teed off in New Jersey last week but it will be a long time before you see those sort of odds again.

For the legion of punters who have been following the big man with the size 14.5 shoes over a cliff, it was finally time to collect. One day late and just as midnight was about to chime on a chaotic Monday, the deed was done.

Since winning the minor Puerto Rico Open early 2016, Finau has had much to put up with, jibes that he was a bottler, but the money keeps rolling in.

Eight times a runner-up, three times on the wrong side of play-offs, 39 top-tens, ten of them in Majors … the gentle giant from Utah has had to grin and bear it and take so-called ‘failure’ on the chin, not that his bank manager was complaining.

More than $25m in wages for being a loser. But no more. Still Mr Nice Guy, now a steelier one and a winner.

Finau’s Northern Trust victory at storm-hit Liberty National has sent him soaring to the No. 1 spot on the FedEx Cup ladder with a great chance of getting his hands on the $15m bonus that goes with being crowned FedEx champion on September 5.

First, he has to refocus on the second leg of the FedEx trilogy, the BMW Championship, at its new Caves Valley venue at Owing Mills, just a short drive from Baltimore, for the main tour’s first visit since 1964.

The 124 starters in Jersey City have been whittled down to 70 for this no-cut tournament which will decide the elite 30 going forward to Atlanta and the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Casualties from Monday’s cull include Ryder Cup Brits Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter and Matt Fitzpatrick while poor Patrick Reed, who had to withdraw last week with an ankle injury sustained at St Jude, has now been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

Standing at nine on the Ryder qualifiers list, he now misses the BMW and may have to rely one of Steve Stricker’s six wild cards if he is to play ‘Captain America’ at Whistling Straits on September 24.

Caves Valley, a 7542-yard par 72 Tom Fazio layout lengthened and toughened up with new bunkering, will be new to most as the only significant men’s tournaments to have been staged there were the 2002 US Senior Open won by putting wizard Don Pooley and 2017 Senior Players Championship won by Scott McCarron.

The two nines have been switched to make spectator-viewing easier. With nothing for form students to get their teeth into, punters may prefer to wait until we see who is best suited to this sizeable piece of real estate.

Last year’s BMW at Olympia Fields was a real thriller with Dustin Johnson holing a 43-footer to get into a playoff with Jon Rahm, who had shot a 64 to set the target, only for the Spaniard to hit back with a 66-footer of his own to clinch the deal.

The victory was all the sweeter because Rahm had incurred a one-stroke penalty in round three for picking his ball up on the green without marking it.

He will be annoyed he let a two-shot lead get away on Monday and will be anxious to get to the top of the FedEx Cup pile as the leader going into East Lake will tee off at ten under par, one-to-ten shots clear of the rest, with the 25-to-last guys getting ‘nil points’.

As the best golfer in the world, Rahm is always favourite but what you have to weigh up are his 13/2 odds, short enough on a strange course after an unexpected defeat. I’ll leave that until checking out whether he likes it in Maryland.

The same goes for Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas who often struggled in New Jersey. Still, finishing T4 after not bringing his A game with him is a tribute to Thomas’s fighting spirit, so could not put you off taking a bit of the 20/1.

Open champion Collin Morikawa did not even make it to the weekend, a rare blip by the usually super-consistent Californian, nor did DJ who rarely impresses these days.

Finau will surely suffer some reaction to his mighty triumph but daren’t take his foot off the pedal with those FedEx millions staring him in the face.

Rory McIlroy shines on Fazio courses but Shane Lowry is in better form and worth an interest at 45/1. He has a long string of top-15 finishes to his name this summer – Monday’s 11th in New Jersey another one – and a W looks just around the corner.

Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele must enter the conversation after hovering around the top of Northern Trust leaderboard all week but Sam Burns looked more impressive.

The Valspar winner, who took second at WGC St Jude on his previous start, had a sluggish NT final round that wiped out a top-ten chance but he is worth persevering with.

Could Alex Noren be on Captain Harrington’s shopping list for a Ryder wildcard?

His second top-four in five outings, a good Olympics included, encourages each-way interest at 80/1.

No weather problems in Baltimore, certainly nothing like last New Jersey’s Biblical downpours, but it will be steamy hot for the first two days (up to 34C) and no wind, cooling down a little on Saturday when rain, though not too much, is expected.

