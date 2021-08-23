Patrick Reed will miss next week's BMW Championship, and potentially the Tour Championship.

Patrick Reed Diagnosed With Bilateral Pneumonia

The American, who pulled out of the Northern Trust with an ankle injury, gave an update on Twitter announcing that he had been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

In a statement, Reed said: “The good news is, my ankle is okay. The bad news is I’ve been in the hospital with bilateral pneumonia. I’m on the road to recovery, once I’m cleared from the doctors – I look forward to returning. I wish you all the best and I can’t wait to get back out there!

“Thank you so much for your support, it means a lot to me. Also, a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at The Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.”

According to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, Reed returned home to Houston on Wednesday, and while his ankle was being examined by a doctor, he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, also called double pneumonia.

Bilateral pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and even scar your lungs. He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital early Friday morning.

As a result of the illness, Reed will now miss next week’s BMW Championship. Currently ranked 22nd on the FedExCup points list, he is projected to fall to 26th when play is completed at the Northern Trust.

After the BMW Championship, he could fall outside the top-30 and miss the Tour Championship for the first time since 2014.

His withdrawal from the BMW also means he will not qualify for the US Ryder Cup team, although there is a chance that he will be one of Steve Stricker’s six captain’s picks, which will be named on the 8th September.