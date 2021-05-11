The PGA Tour heads to Dallas this week - find out who our tipster is backing...
AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Betting Tips 2021
What a brilliant Sunday Rory McIlroy gave us, the most exciting golfer in the world now 12-1 co-favourite for next week’s second Major, the PGA Championship, after a nerve-shattering first victory for 554 days at his beloved Quail Hollow.
Such is the love for this charismatic Irishman it would come as no surprise were he to start clear market leader at Kiawah Island, the scene of his eight-shot landslide in the 2012 edition of the PGA.
He was a 20-1 winner for Golf Monthly punters in the Wells Fargo and it is extremely doubtful he will start at those odds again in the foreseeable future.
It was also grand to see Viktor Hovland finish third for the second tournament in a row.
The young Norwegian, another winning tip last week at 22-1, can only get even better and will be a terrific Ryder Cup asset. There will be a queue wanting to partner him.
Neither plays this week in Texas where the Byron Nelson tees off on Thursday at new venue Craig Ranch at McKinney north-east of Dallas. The course is the creation of Tom Weiskopf, with whom I walked the final 18 holes when the big fella won our Open at Troon back in 1973.
This 7248-yard par 72 opened in 2004 and makes its main-tour debut.
It will be a level playing field for most although defending champion Sung Kang is a club member and Texan aces Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer, Carlos Ortiz and Scottie Scheffler must have played it and will know all about the Rowlett Creek which crosses the course 14 times.
It cannot have happened too often that a defending champion can be backed at 500-1 but a lot has gone wrong for Kang since that burst-out victory in 2019.
His golf has been a horror story with nine missed cuts and no finish higher than 29th at the Masters.
Hideki Matsuyama makes his first start since conquering Augusta and will have had a high old time being feted in Japan as their first male winner of a Major.
He will have as big a chance as most in a line-up now missing Dustin Johnson who has pulled out with a knee injury that may also rule the world No. 1 out of next week’s PGA.
Without DJ, now jostling for favourite at reduced odds are Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.
As the Spaniard, usually Mr Consistency, missed the cut at Quail Hollow and DeChambeau, after blowing out in the Masters, was up and down like a yo-yo before creeping into ninth spot, they are worth taking on.
With five top-four finishes in his last seven starts, Spieth can whip the other two as can Valspar winner Sam Burns who showed a tremendous attitude to open his tour account after messing up a few big chances in the past, notably at Riviera and Houston.
Sam Burns 1.5pts each way at 33/1 with Bet365
there’s good reason to think Burns will win again quite quickly after his maiden title at the Valspar.
“I was trying too hard.”
Now that Sam has unbottled the winning elixir, there’s good reason to think he will do so again quite quickly.
He looked very sound at Copperhead which is no pushover.
Brooks Koepka makes his first start since the Masters where he played only because it was the Masters and should not have done as he was limping noticeably at times.
The surgery on a dislocated kneecap has been slow to bed in but if you do want to back him, leave it until he has played a couple of rounds.
Without any course form, it is probably wisest to keep your powder dry until we can see what Craig Ranch is all about but I’ll put in a word for Charl Schwartzel who has been to hell and back with his game but showed distinct improvement on his latest starts, 21st at Valspar and 14th at Quail Hollow.
Charl Schwartzel 0.5pts each way at 55/1 with Bet365
Has been to hell and back with his game but showed distinct improvement on his latest starts.
Five top-four finishes for Spieth from his last seven starts including a home victory at the Texas Open should encourage any would-be backer while Match Play runner-up Scheffler’s turn will surely come soon.
Jordan Spieth 1pt each way at 9/1 with Bet365
Five top-four finishes for Spieth from his last seven starts including a home victory at the Texas Open should encourage any would-be backer.
With five top-11 finishes from his last six outings, Matt Fitzpatrick could be Europe’s best chance as Rahm has not quite been there recently.
Matt Fitzpatrick 1pt each way at 20/1 with Bet365
With five top-11 finishes from his last six outings, Matt Fitzpatrick could be Europe’s best chance.
Like Scheffler, Fitzpatrick he is finding that first PGA Tour victory elusive but I’m predicting both will win soon.
Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.
