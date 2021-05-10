After yet another winning tip last week, check out Jeremy Chapman's picks for the British Masters...

British Masters Golf Betting Tips 2021

The British Masters field will be relieved that the remarkable Garrick Higgo is taking a break after his deeds of derring-do in the Canaries, the bottom line being two victories and a 68-under-par credit for the 12 rounds he played on Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

Three victories before turning 22 – his birthday is on Wednesday – is amazing.

Matteo Manassero did something even more extraordinary a few years back – the third victory coming in the tour’s flagship BMW PGA championship at Wentworth, a month after his 20th birthday.

Where is he now? Let’s hope a similar fate does not befall Higgo.

There are only 458 Higgos in the world, most of them in South Africa, but this one will ensure this unusual surname is never forgotten. Great riches await.

Garrick and the giant-hitting Wilco Nienaber, a winner the same weekend in the Dimension Data, are surely destined to be the Els and Goosen or Oosthuizen and Schwartzel of this generation.

All were Major winners, so there is much to live up to.

It was game, set and match to the South Africans in the Canary Islands Swing.

They bagged all three tournaments, and by impressive margins, Higgo by three and six, Dean Burmester by five in this eagle-and-birdie blitz where the winners finished 25, 25 and 27 under the card.

There will be no birdie gifts on the tough Brabazon course at The Belfry where Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard won his second European Tour title, the UK Championship, in a playoff after tying at 14 under with Justin Walters last July.

With all the big names warming up for next week’s PGA Championship elsewhere, the British Masters – which has a rare Wednesday start so get those bets on now – is understandably shorn of star names.

Danny Willett, the 2016 winner of the real Masters, hosts the tournament, continuing the tradition started in 2015 of honouring a great Brit in the title.

The omens are not propitious for the Yorkshireman’s on-course performance as previous hosts Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Justin Rose, Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood, did not do themselves justice on the leaderboard, Westwood, host for the second time at his own Close House, even finishing stone-cold last.

It could be a great week for hungry, improving youngsters.

Hojgaard has to have a big shout in a field where only a handful of rivals, Robert MacIntyre, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Horsfield, Andy Sullivan and Martin Kaymer, rank in the world’s top 90.

The 7232-yard par 72 Brabazon course is famed for its two signature holes, the risk-and-reward tenth with its invitation to drive the lake when a mid-iron off the tee and a wedge is the sensible play, and the beast of a finishing hole, the water-strewn dogleg 18th, 473 yards of pure mayhem and a real card-wrecker.

Kaymer (3rd) and Wiesberger (5th) were close behind Hojgaard last year and I expect the precocious Dane, now 20, to finish ahead of them again.

Wiesberger has only one top-ten to his credit this year while Kaymer is very expensive to follow these days.

The German will win again one day and it could easily be this week but he always seems to find Sundays a trial on the occasions he has played his way into contention.

Hojgaard posted top-tens earlier in the year in Dubai and Saudi Arabia and recent outings in America were great experience.

This drop in class should see him make a mark again.

Higgo’s successes will inspire fellow lefty MacIntyre whose 12th place at Augusta Looks great at this level.

The Scot broke through in Cyprus in November and gave the Americans a shock by getting through his Match Play group at the expense of world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

That followed a third place in Dubai.

He didn’t play The Belfry last year but that was often the case in his rookie season and did not prevent him racking up a series of high finishes.

He’s a breath of fresh air as is Sam Horsfield, a dual winner last year surely destined for the big-time.

Sam Horsfield 1pt each way at 22/1 with Bet365

The Englishman won twice on the European Tour last year and could pick up victory number three this week. BET NOW

Third and eighth in Kenya and fourth on Gran Canaria after missing the lucrative Gulf Swing to give a dodgy back time to be 100%, a third victory cannot be far away.

A second Dane, Thorbjorn Olesen, was 17th here last year and produced two encouraging performances, fifth and 12th in the Canaries, after a long lay-off while Maverick Antcliff’s second place in Tenerife on Sunday marked the wild-haired Aussie down as a future winner.

The 100-1 looks tasty.

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.

British Masters Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

Sam Horsfield 1pt each way at 22/1 with Bet365

The Englishman won twice on the European Tour last year and could pick up victory number three this week. BET NOW