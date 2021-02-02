The Global tournament can be played by anyone at a Toptracer Range or with the World Golf Tour online game

Topgolf Unveils New Worldwide 9-Shot Challenge

Topgolf has announced a first-of-its-kind 9-Shot Challenge Global Tournament, a brand new global competition that allows players to compete – from virtually anywhere.

The challenge is a cross-platform competition that connects in-person players from around the world at participating Toptracer Range locations and gamers of the World Golf Tour (WGT) online game as they vie for the top spot on global leaderboards.

The 9-Shot Challenge allows players to compete on virtual courses in a series of nine approach shots, testing their iron play skills, with the first tournament ranging in distances from 94 – 186 yards.

Whether playing online on WGT or in person at participating Toptracer Range locations, players can see where they stand in real time as global leaderboards track progress throughout the tournament.

“Introducing innovative ways to access the game of golf and connecting communities through fun and technology-driven experiences is at the core of who we are as a brand. This is why we are thrilled to see the 9-Shot Challenge come to life across multiple Topgolf-enabled platforms,” said Topgolf CEO Dolf Berle.

“The ability to bring this competition to people in all corners of the world in a real-time, immersive event is a monumental milestone on our journey to connect people at the intersection of sports and technology, and we can’t wait to see this competition unfold.”

The first event of the 9-Shot Challenge takes place between Feb. 6 – 14 on the virtual Pebble Beach Golf Links course, which players can access any time at Toptracer Range locations and on WGT.

Competitors can join the challenge and put their skills to the test on the world-famous Pebble Beach by visiting participating Toptracer Range locations around the world or by downloading the free WGT by Topgolf mobile golf game, which has over 30 million users.

The top contenders in each tournament will be win great prizes including Callaway Golf clubs, golf balls, WGT memberships and more.

Future tournaments will provide access to other famous courses including Kiawah Island (Ocean Course), Torrey Pines and Royal St George’s, among others.

Additionally, future 9-Shot Challenge Global Tournament events will be available not only at Toptracer Range locations and via the WGT online game, but also at select Topgolf entertainment venues.

To follow the tournament and see tournament rules, visit Topgolf’s 9-Shot Challenge site.