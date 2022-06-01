'Too Compelling To Pass Up' - Johnson's Agent Explains Saudi League U-Turn

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Dustin Johnson's agent says the LIV Golf Invitational Series was "too compelling to pass up" after the American's surprising PGA Tour U-Turn.

DJ pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour in February via a Tour-released statement but has decided to skip next week's RBC Canadian Open, despite being an RBC ambassador, to play in the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament at the Centurion Club.

Johnson, along with a number of others, has also gone against the PGA and DP World Tours in teeing it up in London following a declined release request for the event. Court proceedings are likely to follow after the PGA Tour's stance on banning players for teeing it up in the Saudi-backed Series.

“Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off-and-on for the past couple of years. Ultimately, he decided it was in his and his family’s best interest to pursue it," the American's agent David Winkle said.

“Dustin has never had any issue with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end, felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

Johnson's sponsor RBC says it is "extremely disappointed" of the news that he will not tee it up in next week's RBC Canadian Open. He has been with the Royal Bank of Canada since 2018 and played in every RBC Heritage and RBC Canadian Open since - until next week.

The $25m LIV Golf Invitational Series opener at the Centurion Club features a number of Major winners aside from DJ including Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell. Other big names in the field include Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Richard Bland, Branden Grace, Bernd Wiesberger and Kevin Na.