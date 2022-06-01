Dustin Johnson's Sponsor "Extremely Disappointed" After LIV Golf Field Announcement
DJ, an RBC ambassador, is skipping the RBC Canadian Open to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener
Dustin Johnson's sponsor RBC says it is "extremely disappointed" that the two-time Major winner has opted to skip next week's RBC Canadian Open in favour of the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener in London.
DJ was the surprise name in the LIV Golf Invitational Series field announced on Tuesday evening, and it looks likely that he will be dropped by RBC having played in every RBC event (RBC Heritage and RBC Canadian Open) since signing with the Royal Bank of Canada in 2018.
"We were recently made aware that Dustin Johnson made the decision to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener," RBC said in a statement. "DJ has been a valued RBC Team member since 2018. While we are extremely disappointed in his decision, we wish him well."
"Together with our partners at RBC, we are disappointed to learn at this late stage that Dustin Johnson has made the decision to play in the LIV Golf event," the RBC Canadian Open said in a statement.
"As a past RBC Canadian Open champion, Canadian golf fans were looking forward to DJ's return this year. Our focus continues to be on hosting the widely celebrated return of the RBC Canadian Open and welcoming the world's best players to Canada."
If Johnson is to be dropped by RBC, it will be yet another loss of sponsorship for players involved in the Saudi-backed LIV Series. Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood both appeared to have lost their UPS deals whilst Phil Mickelson has had many of his sponsorship deals canceled or 'paused'.
