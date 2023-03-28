Tiger Woods Course To Replace LIV Venue On PGA Tour

The PGA Tour has announced that the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in Mexico will be the new host of the World Wide Technology Championship, which will continue as part of its fall schedule.

The course was opened in 2014 and was the first designed by Woods. Given his association with it and his strong support for the PGA Tour, it is likely to be seen as having symbolic meaning after the previous venue, the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba, was secured by its bitter rival LIV Golf, which is fronted by the Australian, for its 2023 League.

PGA Tour EVP and President Tyler Dennis explained the move would provide continuity for the event. He said: “We are excited to build on our partnership with World Wide Technology as we continue to develop the growth of our sport in Mexico and across Latin America.

“The support of World Wide Technology, coupled with a championship golf course, will ensure that the PGA Tour’s fall schedule will continue to deliver moments of drama and consequence.”

The par-72, 7,300-yard course, which is located on the coastline of Los Cabos in the state of Baja California Sur, is one of three on the private resort and features spectacular views over the Pacific Ocean.

CEO of Legacy Properties and developer of Diamante Ken Dowdy is confident the move will for offer plenty of benefits to the region. He said: “Hosting the World Wide Technology Championship will have an incredible impact on Los Cabos and bring unmatched exposure to our region. We are thankful to WWT and the PGA Tour for bringing this world-class event to Diamante.”

Meanwhile, Joe Mazzeo, Tournament Director and Vice President, Golf & Events at Wasserman is confident the new location will ensure the continued success of a tournament that began on the PGA Tour 16 years ago. He said: “We look forward to producing a top-tier event for our fans throughout Mexico and showcasing to the world the incredible destination of Los Cabos."

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Woods is designing a new golf course for baseball superstar Mike Trout.