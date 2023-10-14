Tiger Woods Continues His Recovery, But It's His Clothing Choice Which Has Everybody Talking

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Over the past week, Tiger Woods has been seen more in the public eye as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery in April. Most recently, the World Golf Hall of Famer was spotted at Pebble Beach, where he was hitting full shots for the first time.

Hosting the TGR Invitation event, there's been a lot of action from the tournament, with 11-year-old, Holden Bautista, making two hole-in-ones in one round, one of which was in front of Woods himself!

As Woods continued to practice and play The Hay Short Course at Pebble Beach, a course which he actually helped to design, it's his on-course attire on a particular day that has perhaps caused the biggest talking point, with Woods spotted wearing a Call of Duty Black Ops hoodie.

On Monday, Tiger Woods was spotted playing The Hay in a Call of Duty Black Ops hoodie

On Monday, Woods was attending a charity golf event called the “100 Hole Hike”. Playing in the tournament, we had yet another incredible moment when one of the competitors made a hole-in-one and, who happened to be on the green next to the one where the ace occurred? That's correct, Tiger!

Witnessing the hole-in-one, Woods joined in the celebration, shaking the man's hand before giving him a hug, with a post to social media later on the in day reading: "Monday’s @100holehike still feels like a dream. An Ace on the 100th Hole (named “Tiger”) on the course @tigerwoods designed, in front of the 🐐himself, while raising money for @yocgolf. The game of golf has given me so much and this memory will will stick with me forever."



Following the ace, Woods posed for photos with competitors and that was when we saw the American's laid-back look, with Tiger wearing a backwards cap, Call of Duty Black Ops hoodie, basketball shorts and FootJoy shoes, footwear which he was first seen wearing at the Masters in 2022.

The look caused a reaction on Twitter, with Dan Rapaport writing: "This is an unprecedented fit from Tiger. Don’t think I’ve ever seen the backwards hat-printed hoodie-basketball shorts-FJ Icons combo on the golf course before this."

Along with Rapaport, Breezygolf on Instagram shared a video of Woods hitting a tee shot at The Hays, with the caption: "Ran into this single playing in a call of duty hoodie at pebble".

This is an unprecedented fit from Tiger. Don't think I've ever seen the backwards hat-printed hoodie-basketball shorts-FJ Icons combo on the golf course before this.



The Call of Duty hoodie shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as, back in 2016, whilst appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Woods revealed that he used to spend eight hours a day playing the video game.

At the time, Colbert asked Woods about his break from golf as he recovered from injury, with the chat show host specifically asking about whether anything humbling had happened during his time off. That is when Woods revealed that his Call of Duty obsession somewhat humbled him.

“(If) I applied my same intensity to my craft to Call of Duty… I would spend eight hours a day (playing), I would get a 30-minute lunch break,” Woods said. “I would be in my inclined grandpa chair playing, and I thought I was good because I got through the campaigns. And then I went online, and when 7-year-olds are beating you from around the world… humbling.”