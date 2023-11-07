Tiger Woods Becomes Player-Owner Of TGL's Jupiter Links Golf Club

Tiger Woods has been confirmed as an owner and player of the sixth and final TGL team name to be revealed, Jupiter Links Golf Club.

The 15-time Major winner will be joined by businessman David Blitzer as a co-owner of the team, which takes its name from Woods' hometown, Jupiter Island.

Following the announcement, Woods wrote on X: “Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a @TGL team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me. I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world.”

Blitzer, who counts the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and Premier League soccer club Crystal Palace among his other sports investments, hailed the link-up with Woods.

He said: “Tiger Woods is one of the most influential and iconic athletes in the history of sports and I’m thrilled to partner with him to form Jupiter Links GC/ Golf is a sport that has a proven ability to bring people together from all over the world and I’m excited by the potential reach and impact we can have as a team and league.”

The TGL, which Woods co-founded with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, will take place over 15 regular season events in a stadium with real grass and a screen 20x bigger than normal simulators. Meanwhile, each week two teams will compete over 15 holes in two hours, while there will also be a shot clock and referee.

Blitzer explained that focus on tech, as well as the involvement of Woods, is a recipe for success. He continued: “By harnessing the power of technology and innovation and leveraging the skill and expertise of the game’s most transcendent and accomplished player, our team is well positioned for long-term success,” said Blitzer.”

Jupiter Links GC will join Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles GC, TGL New York and TGL San Francisco as the teams for the inaugural season.

A co-owner of one of those franchises, TGL San Francisco’s Marc Lasry, has given a wide ballpark figure as to how much he bought the team for - between $25m and $100m.

The first TGL tournament will be played on 9 January with coverage on ESPN and ESPN+.