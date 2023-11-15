10 Epic Tiger Woods Golf Monthly Covers Through The Years

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time with 15 Major championship victories and 82 PGA Tour wins to his name.

The American burst onto the scene in the mid-90s, winning three consecutive US Amateur Championships (after three consecutive US Juniors) before stunning the world with his 1997 Masters win.

Some 22 years later, Woods was slipping on the Green Jacket for a fifth time to add a 15th Major title to his trophy cabinet and in that period he graced the cover of Golf Monthly magazine numerous times.

The Golf Monthly digital archive is now live, with every single issue dating back to 1911 available to read.

We've taken a look back through the archives and picked out 10 epic Tiger Woods front covers. Take a look...

June 1997: Tiger walks alone

(Image credit: Future)

Tiger Walks Alone adorned the cover in June 1997, right after his maiden Major title at Augusta National. Woods' '97 Masters win is one of the moments that changed the course of golfing history. At the age of 21, Woods won by 12 strokes - which is still to this day the largest ever winning margin at The Masters.

April 1998: Tiger on top - can anyone beat Woods at Augusta?

(Image credit: Future)

Our 1998 Masters preview - could anyone beat Woods at Augusta? The answer, of course, was yes. A total of seven players beat him, as he finished T8th and six strokes behind Mark O'Meara.

January 2001: Year of the Tiger

(Image credit: Future)

Our complete review of the 2000 season was a remarkable one, as Tiger Woods had already won every single Major! Pictured on the cover is Woods with all four of the men's Major trophies and the US Amateur. By the end of the year 2000, Woods had just turned 25 and was a five-time Major champion. He was about to win his fourth consecutive Major at Augusta to complete the 'Tiger Slam'.

January 1997: TIGER

(Image credit: Future)

He's hot, he's hungry and he's hunting the No.1 spot. Plus: we reveal why he's golf's longest hitter.

This cover from January '97 shows the anticipation building for Woods' pro career to get firing, and it was just a few months later that he captured Major number one. On June 15 later that year, in his 42nd week as a pro, Tiger became the youngest-ever men's No.1 at age 21 years and 24 weeks.

April 2001: The King of Swing

(Image credit: Future)

Our Masters preview of 2001 featured Woods' powerful swing at impact. Who were the ones to watch at Augusta? Woods was one of them of course, and he went on to win to complete the Tiger Slam.

June 2003: Tiger Talks

(Image credit: Future)

From 2003, everything you ever wanted to ask Tiger, who was now an eight-time Major champion.

May 2006: The Tiger issue

(Image credit: Future)

Our Tiger issue from 2006 featured a world-exclusive interview with the great man as well as bits to copy from his swing, his warm-up routine and a look inside his Nike golf bag.

January 2003: Chip it close, Tiger's essential short-game advice

(Image credit: Future)

Our start of year issue in 2003 featured Woods' short game advice as well as his great rival Phil Mickelson revealing that he doesn't care if he never wins a Major. Phil, of course, went on to win six Majors in his career to stamp his name in the history books as the second-best player of his generation and one of the true all-time greats.

August 1997: 50 things you don't know about Tiger

(Image credit: Future)

Woods' third cover appearance in 1997 featured an epic impact shot and the cover line of 50 things you don't know about him.

June 2001: Tiger Slam

(Image credit: Future)

It's four out of four as Woods creates history. The Tiger Slam had been achieved so of course it had to go on the cover as Woods once again graced the front of Golf Monthly in the year 2001.