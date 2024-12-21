Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam Returns As Caddie For Second Consecutive PNC Championship

The PNC Championship is well known for being a family-friendly event, and that quality is being fully embraced by Tiger Woods .

The 15-time Major winner is playing alongside son Charlie at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and, for the second year in a row, he also has daughter Sam as his caddie.

The 17-year-old has been spotted attending events Woods has played in through the years, including his 2019 Masters win and the 2022 PNC Championship, but last year, she took things a step further by taking on caddying duties. At the time, Woods was looking for a full-time replacement following his split from Joe LaCava, who began working with Patrick Cantlay.

By February’s Genesis Invitational, Woods had settled on Lance Bennett as his full-time replacement for LaCava, and he was still by his side in Woods’ most recent competitive appearance before the PNC Championship, July’s Open at Royal Troon.

There is no suggestion that the reappearance of Sam alongside her father at this week’s event suggests another change is in the offing, but rather, it is likely Tiger’s way of ensuring his daughter has a part to play along with her younger brother.

Charlie Woods is playing alongside Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as caddying for her legendary dad at last year’s event, where he and Charlie finished T5, Sam has been involved in Tiger’s career elsewhere, including in 2022, when she introduced him at his World Golf Hall of Fame induction.

However, it doesn’t appear as though Sam will follow in Charlie’s footsteps by pursuing a playing career. In May, Tiger explained on The Today Show that Sam has no real interest in golf due to a "negative connotation" with the game. He said: “She has, I think, a negative connotation to the game because at that time, when she was growing up, golf took daddy away from her.

"I had to pack, and I had to leave, and I’d be gone for weeks, and there’s a negative connotation to it."

Before the tournament, Tiger gave an update on his fitness following back surgery, where he admitted he still has "a long way to go" before returning to regular action.