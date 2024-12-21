Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam Returns As Caddie For Second Consecutive PNC Championship

The 15-time Major winner's 17-year-old daughter Sam is on caddying duties for him for the second successive year at the family-friendly tournament

Sam and Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship
Sam Woods is caddying for dad Tiger at the PNC Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The PNC Championship is well known for being a family-friendly event, and that quality is being fully embraced by Tiger Woods .

The 15-time Major winner is playing alongside son Charlie at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and, for the second year in a row, he also has daughter Sam as his caddie.

The 17-year-old has been spotted attending events Woods has played in through the years, including his 2019 Masters win and the 2022 PNC Championship, but last year, she took things a step further by taking on caddying duties. At the time, Woods was looking for a full-time replacement following his split from Joe LaCava, who began working with Patrick Cantlay.

By February’s Genesis Invitational, Woods had settled on Lance Bennett as his full-time replacement for LaCava, and he was still by his side in Woods’ most recent competitive appearance before the PNC Championship, July’s Open at Royal Troon.

There is no suggestion that the reappearance of Sam alongside her father at this week’s event suggests another change is in the offing, but rather, it is likely Tiger’s way of ensuring his daughter has a part to play along with her younger brother.

Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship

Charlie Woods is playing alongside Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as caddying for her legendary dad at last year’s event, where he and Charlie finished T5, Sam has been involved in Tiger’s career elsewhere, including in 2022, when she introduced him at his World Golf Hall of Fame induction.

However, it doesn’t appear as though Sam will follow in Charlie’s footsteps by pursuing a playing career. In May, Tiger explained on The Today Show that Sam has no real interest in golf due to a "negative connotation" with the game. He said: “She has, I think, a negative connotation to the game because at that time, when she was growing up, golf took daddy away from her.

"I had to pack, and I had to leave, and I’d be gone for weeks, and there’s a negative connotation to it."

Before the tournament, Tiger gave an update on his fitness following back surgery, where he admitted he still has "a long way to go" before returning to regular action.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

