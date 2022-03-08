Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam To Introduce Him At Hall Of Fame Induction

Tiger Woods will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame tomorrow, and he’ll have a familiar face alongside him for the occasion, with his 14-year-old daughter, Sam introducing him at the prestigious event.

The ceremony, taking place in Northeast Florida for the first time since 2013, will see Woods inducted alongside three-time US Women’s Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning in the "competitors" category. The news that Woods is keeping it in the family at the event follows his high-profile involvement with Sam’s younger brother, Charlie, at last December’s PNC Championship. The pair played together in the two-day event, and nearly won it, finishing second to Jon Daly and Jon Daly Jr. Sam is the eldest of Woods’ two children, and was born the day after her father finished runner-up in the 2007 US Open at Oakmont.

As well as Woods and Berning, retired PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem also receives recognition for services to the sport, while a similar honour is given posthumously to former US Women’s Amateur Champion, Curtis Cup captain and pioneering female golf course developer Marion Hollis. They will be introduced by Hall of Fame members Davis Love III and Judy Rankin, respectively. The news that Woods would be inducted as part of the class of 2021 was announced in 2020. However, the ceremony, which was due to be held last year, was postponed until now.

The World Golf Hall of Fame is an annual event established in 1998 that recognises the achievements of both men and women in the game. As well as Woods and the other three new Hall of Fame members, the ceremony will also hand lifetime achievement awards to Dick Ferris and Peter Ueberroth. Meanwhile, Renee Powell receives recognition for her spirit in advancing diversity in the golf and collects the Charlie Sifford Award.