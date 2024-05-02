Tiger Woods Reveals The 'Negative Connotations' Why Daughter Sam Has No Real Interest In Golf

Although Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are carrying on the family golfing tradition, his daughter Sam has no intention of getting involved in a sport she has a "negative connotation" to.

And it's due to the fact that her 15-time Major champion father spent such a long time away from home while out conquering the world of golf - as almost all of the big stars of the sport do.

It's a glamorous life being a top golfing star on the PGA Tour, but it can also be a tough schedule and, although we see plenty of wives and children running onto 18th greens when players win an event, that's not the norm.

And that existence has turned Woods' daughter off the sport for good.

"She has, I think, a negative connotation to the game because at that time, when she was growing up, golf took daddy away from her," Woods told The Today Show on Wednesday.

"I had to pack, and I had to leave, and I’d be gone for weeks, and there’s a negative connotation to it."

Sam has caddied for Woods during the PNC Championship when playing alongside Charlie and she was at Augusta National for his memorable 2019 Masters victory.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She also gave a remarkable speech at his inclusion into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2020 but, as far as getting more involved or playing golf, Sam is not interested.

"We developed our own relationship, our own rapport that’s outside of golf that we do things that doesn't involve golf," Tiger added. "Meanwhile, my son and I, we do everything golf-related. It’s just very different."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlie has been appearing more and more on the golfing scene, recently trying to qualify for the US Open while he was also at The Masters this year. He was also spotted with his dad working on Tiger's swing on the range, and it's something they do at home when they practice together.

Although Charlie is smart enough to listen when arguably the greatest golfer of all time is giving him swing tips, outside of golf he still listens to his dad about as much as any other 15-year-old boy does. Not much.

"He listens to me about golf," joked Woods. "But he doesn't listen to anything else outside of that, because 'I don't know anything else.' He’s 15 years old. It’s what happens, it’s what teenagers go through. They’re trying to find their own place in the world."