Tiger Woods Reveals The 'Negative Connotations' Why Daughter Sam Has No Real Interest In Golf
Tiger Woods says his daughter Sam has no real interest in golf due to the "negative connotations" she has with the sport that "took her daddy away" when she was growing up
Although Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are carrying on the family golfing tradition, his daughter Sam has no intention of getting involved in a sport she has a "negative connotation" to.
And it's due to the fact that her 15-time Major champion father spent such a long time away from home while out conquering the world of golf - as almost all of the big stars of the sport do.
It's a glamorous life being a top golfing star on the PGA Tour, but it can also be a tough schedule and, although we see plenty of wives and children running onto 18th greens when players win an event, that's not the norm.
And that existence has turned Woods' daughter off the sport for good.
"She has, I think, a negative connotation to the game because at that time, when she was growing up, golf took daddy away from her," Woods told The Today Show on Wednesday.
"I had to pack, and I had to leave, and I’d be gone for weeks, and there’s a negative connotation to it."
Sam has caddied for Woods during the PNC Championship when playing alongside Charlie and she was at Augusta National for his memorable 2019 Masters victory.
She also gave a remarkable speech at his inclusion into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2020 but, as far as getting more involved or playing golf, Sam is not interested.
"We developed our own relationship, our own rapport that’s outside of golf that we do things that doesn't involve golf," Tiger added. "Meanwhile, my son and I, we do everything golf-related. It’s just very different."
Charlie has been appearing more and more on the golfing scene, recently trying to qualify for the US Open while he was also at The Masters this year. He was also spotted with his dad working on Tiger's swing on the range, and it's something they do at home when they practice together.
Although Charlie is smart enough to listen when arguably the greatest golfer of all time is giving him swing tips, outside of golf he still listens to his dad about as much as any other 15-year-old boy does. Not much.
"He listens to me about golf," joked Woods. "But he doesn't listen to anything else outside of that, because 'I don't know anything else.' He’s 15 years old. It’s what happens, it’s what teenagers go through. They’re trying to find their own place in the world."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
