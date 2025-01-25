Tiger Woods vs Rory McIlroy - TGL Week 4 Preview As Jupiter Links Golf Club Faces Boston Common Golf

The TGL reaches its fourth week, and it's set to be the most anticipated since the opener, as co-founders of the tech-infused contest, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, come up against each other for their respective teams.

Woods' Jupiter Links GC faced Los Angeles Golf Club in week two - a light-hearted affair that saw the West Coast team thrash the 15-time Major winner's line-up 12-1 at the SoFi Center in Florida.

That lived up to Los Angeles' pre-season billing as overall favorites for the inaugural title, while Jupiter Links were the lowest-ranked of the six teams.

Given the nature of the defeat, Woods and co will be eager to make amends this week, and they're up against a somewhat unknown quantity in the last team to make its TGL bow, with the match taking place on Monday 27 January.

As ever, the action will take place over 15 holes with the two line-ups of three driving into a 64-foot by 46-foot simulator and utilizing three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.

The opening nine holes will see each team compete in an alternate shot format before they face an opponent over two holes through the remaining six holes of singles.

Overall, there will be 15 regular season matches in the inaugural TGL season with each team playing the other five once in a round-robin system.

While Jupiter Links is making its second appearance, there is one change to the line-up from the first match, with Tom Kim stepping into the three-player team in place of Max Homa.

As for Boston Common, joining four-time Major winner McIlroy is Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott.

While Boston Common are the only team yet to play, it's not long until we'll see them in action again - they are also playing next week against Los Angeles.

Eventually, all six teams will have played each other once, before the top four teams reach the semifinals stage. The two winners then progress to the finals, which will be played on 24 and 25 March as they compete for the SoFi Cup.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Jupiter Links Boston Common Player 1 Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy Player 2 Kevin Kisner Adam Scott Player 3 Tom Kim Keegan Bradley

Despite Jupiter Links' hammering at the hands of Los Angeles in the team's first match, it can still call on considerable talent and experience.

Woods, Kisner and Kim have 89 PGA Tour wins between them, albeit 82 of those belong to Woods. Meanwhile, the vast experience of Woods and Kisner is balanced by one of the game's brightest young talents in Kim.

While those qualities will surely mean the team will go into the match with justifiable confidence, Boston Common arguably has a line-up with players closer to the top of their game, with McIlroy the World No.3, Bradley in 13th with Scott ranked 21st.

McIlroy and Bradley also have relatively recent wins, with the Ulsterman having claimed the title in November's DP World Tour Championship and Bradley the BMW Championship in August.

This week, the action will get underway at 'Flex', a 516-yard par-4 hole, with - almost inevitably - Woods and McIlroy getting things underway for their respective teams.

After that, we move onto the par-5 Bonnie Link and par-3 On Chute, then the par-4s Sidewinder and par-3 Cliffhanger. Then it's the par-4 Bluebonnet and par-3 Craic On, before the par-4 Hatchet with the par-5 Boomerang wrapping up the Triples section of the match.

The six singles section comprises the par-5 The Spear, with Woods and McIlroy again getting that section of the evening underway, before play moves onto the par-4 Loot on the Line, then the par-3 On the Rocks and the par-4 Alpine. The action concludes with the par-3 Set in Stone and the par-5 Pin Oak.

The opening tee shot is expected to take place at around 7pm ET (12am GMT) on Monday 27 January (Tuesday 28 January). Matches are scheduled to take around two hours each.

It is being shown live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States and on Sky Sports Golf in the UK.

While odds for the match are to be confirmed, Boston Common Golf is likely to begin as strong favorite for victory.

Boston Common began the season as joint second favorites for the title at +400, but even without making an appearance, McIlroy's side is now joint-favourite at +350. Meanwhile, following its thrashing in its first appearance, Woods' Jupiter Links is now the overall outsider for the title at +750.