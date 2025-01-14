TGL Week 2 Live Updates: Tiger Woods Makes Debut As Jupiter Links GC Trail Los Angeles GC 8-1

Refresh

MOVING TO THE SINGLES After the Triples it's time for the Singles match-up and, to lead us off, is Tiger Woods v Justin Rose. After, it'll be Collin Morikawa v Kevin Kisner and then Sahith Theegala v Max Homa

LAGC IN COMMAND With seconds to spare... pic.twitter.com/OTIFJWgeoHJanuary 15, 2025

LAGC LEAD 8-1 AFTER TRIPLES It's been very comfortable for LAGC and, at the par 5 ninth, they are up near the green in two, whilst Jupiter Links miss the green in three. Prior to striking their third, LAGC call for 'The Hammer' and, from the greenside bunker, Morikawa plays a very poor shot that rolls back down the ridge and finishes 20-feet from the flag. The door is ajar for Homa, who plays a delightful bunker shot to leave Woods with a makeable par putt. Theegala still has a chance to take the win, but his birdie attempt just misses, putting the pressure on Tiger to make for the tie. Calling a time-out, his attempt doesn't even scare the hole, as LAGC move 8-1 ahead after the Triples portion of the event.

LAGC BIRDIE THE EIGHTH AND MOVE 6-1 AHEAD Kisner is up first for Jupiter and, hitting a fairway wood, he finds the short grass. In terms of Morikawa, he bombs his tee shot 306 yards and over all the fairway bunkers, leaving his team mate a much shorter approach. Playing their approaches, Homa hits his second right down the flag, but it comes up short and into the greenside bunker. That opens the door to Theegala, who strikes his approach into the heart of the green. Next up, Tiger plays from the bunker and almost slams it, with the ball finishing around eight-feet by. That leaves Rose a chance to move further ahead and, striking his putt, it drops in to move LAGC 6-1 up.

BIG MOMENT FROM THEEGALA Absolutely clutch @SRTheegala pic.twitter.com/hTwqzwAAZ8January 15, 2025

HUGE PUTT FROM THEEGALA Tiger steps up for Jupiter Links GC and, pulling his iron left, both Kisner and Homa give their team mate a talking to, with it being the one area you can't miss on this green. In LAGC's world, Rose also goes left, but short enough to not be in much danger. Despite Jupiter being short-sided, Kisner plays a delightful pitch that is conceded for par, with Morikawa's chip running well by. Theegala now has a nine-footer to tie and, with a few seconds remaining, he calls a time-out, much to the annoyance of those in attendance. The PGA Tour winner makes the most of it though, holing the putt to stall any momentum in Jupiter's favor.

JUPITER LINKS GC GET ON THE BOARD LAGC are in trouble off the tee, with Theegala finding trouble on the right hand side. Homa then steps up and finds the fairway but, following hia tee shot, Rose plays a stunning approach with a fairway wood to 16-feet. Not to be outdone, Tiger produces a lovely approach of his own, with his mid-iron finishing 10-feet away. On the green, LAGC's Morikawa steps up and sees his putt slide by the right side at pace and, following the miss, LAGC concede the hole to give Jupiter Links GC their first points of the tournament!

TIGER STOPS THE BLEEDING A must-make, made even better with Mom cheering on ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/81muzPXxguJanuary 15, 2025

FIFTH HOLE TIED IN PARS Once again, LAGC have the advantage off the tee at the par 3 fifth, with Morikawa putting his approach on the green. In terms of Jupiter, Kisner chunks his tee shot, much to the amusement of his fellow professionals, with his shot ending up 30 yards short. Following the tee shots, Homa plays a classy pitch to nine-feet, whilst Theegala's birdie attempt just misses on the right side and rolls by around six-feet. Stepping up, Tiger rolls in his par putt with Jupiter then calling a time-out as Rose addresses his shot. The wait doesn't seem to affect Rosey, though, who rolls in his par putt to tie the hole.

LAGC MOVE 5-0 UP Jupiter Links GC threw The Hammer down and it has backfired massively! Rose's birdie attempt just misses on the right side, with Tiger giving himself a chance to tie the hole. However, his putt dives left and his Jupiter Links GC side is now 5-0 down through four holes.

NIGHTMARE FOR KISNER Morikawa is up next for LAGC and, from the fairway bunker, he leaves Theegala in the middle of the fairway from 128-yards. It's still advantage Jupiter Links and, stepping up for them, is Kisner, but his approach finds the water short of the green. After the penalty shot, Theegala puts his wedge to the centre of the dancefloor, with Jupiter's Homa clipping his chip to about six-feet. Advantage LAGC here.

HAMMER THROWN ON THE FOURTH LAGC have made a flying start tonight but, at the par 5 fourth, Rose finds the fairway bunker with his tee shot. The drive causes Jupiter Links' Homa to throw 'The Hammer' down, with Tiger finding the fairway and in perfect position.

TIGER'S WALKOUT Tiger's TGL entrance is electric ⚡️🐅📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/orQ9xwAzt9January 15, 2025

LAGC PLAY HAMMER AND WIN THIRD HOLE Tiger was obviously bemused with that shot on the second hole, with the 15-time Major winner claiming "I don't know how it went that far." Anyhow, at the par 3 third, LAGC take the advantage once again via a classy approach from Morikawa. Jupiter Links GC can't follow and, on the green, LAGC play their hammer! The play works perfectly, as Jupiter Links miss their birdie attempt and LAGC don't, that's now 3-0.

TIGER FINDS THE WATER AND LAGC LEAD Wow... After Homa and Theegala find the water, Woods hits his wedge shot from 100 yards and airmails the green completely, with his approach ending up in the drink. Some adrenaline flowing obviously! It's advantage LAGC and, after Rose chips up to around 10-feet, Kisner plays a poor chip to eight-feet. LAGC has two for the win, with Morikawa rolling his putt up to gimme range to give his side the lead.

HOMA AND THEEGALA FIND THE WATER The par 5 second is up next and, off the tee, it's advantage LAGC, who find the fairway. However, after Homa finds the drink with his long approach, Theegala follows him in to the water left.

HAMMER THROWN We doing it? We doing it. pic.twitter.com/cDOV7jtpcaJanuary 15, 2025

OPENING HOLE IS A TIE After both teams find the fairway at the first, both Kisner and Morikawa miss the green long, with the action now turning to the rotating green in the middle of the arena. Theegala is up first for LAGC and he clips his wedge shot perfectly to a matter of feet. Up next is Homa, who leaves his wedge shot short from just a few yards. Both convert for par and the hole is tied.

TIGER MEANS BUSINESS The first tee shot hasn't even been struck and Tiger has thrown 'The Hammer' down! For those who don't know, 'The Hammer' allows teams to up the ante and double the points available on a specific hole from one to two. Regarding the tee shots, Tiger strikes his fairway wood down the middle, with Rose following him shortly after. This is going to be fun!

JUPITER LINKS GC IN THE BUILDING After LAGC, Jupiter Links GC make their entrance, with Max Homa, Kevin Kisner and Tiger taking to the stage in that order. Regarding the walk outs, Tiger has come out to none other than the Rocky theme tune... seems fitting really! All three are decked out in a the iconic red polo and, not black pants, but beige pants. Let the games begin!

HERE COME THE SQUADS First out is Los Angeles GC and, with 2Pac's California Love blaring out, it's Sahith Theegala who takes to the stage first. He is followed by Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose, with all three decked out in all black this evening.

TIGER TO HIT FIRST TEE SHOT The drama is building in Florida and, on the ground, reports are claiming that Tiger will be hitting the first tee shot of the evening. What's more, his son, Charlie, has also been spotted alongside his dad as we get closer to the main event.

MAX HOMA ENJOYING HIMSELF AT THE SOFI CENTER "The atmosphere is unreal." - @Maxhoma pic.twitter.com/pSMR39lZ5RJanuary 14, 2025

THE COURSE (Image credit: TGL) Like last week's match, the course selected for this week is made up of some wacky hole designs that will test the players in each and every aspect.

WHO ARE THE FAVORITES? Who you got for week 2? 📺: Tuesday, 7pm ET @espn pic.twitter.com/DikjeeDRFgJanuary 10, 2025 Despite featuring Woods, Kevin Kisner and Max Homa, Los Angeles GC are favorites amongst bookmakers, as Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala tee it up for the LA outlet. Looking at LAGC, they are one of two teams in the TGL with an OWGR average inside the top 20 - Boston Common GC are the only side to better the quartet. In terms of Jupiter Links GC, they have two of the most successful WGC Match Play players in Woods and Kisner, whilst Homa was one of Team USA's bright sparks at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

WHO IS PLAYING TONIGHT? Given it's a three-man event, Jupiter Links GC features Tiger Woods, Kevin Kisner and Max Homa, whilst Los Angeles GC are fielding Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa. The players who are left out are Tom Kim from Jupiter Links GC and Tommy Fleetwood from Los Angeles GC.

HOW DOES THE FORMAT WORK? Before getting underway, it's worth noting how the evening will work. Unlike normal tournaments, which provide 18 holes of action, the TGL is designed to be a fast-paced environment and, consequently, there are 15 holes played in the matches. The first nine holes consist of 'Triples,' which is a 3 vs 3 alternate shot format, whilst the final six holes are 'Singles', which consist of a rotating head-to-head system. The Triples session will see the three selected players on each team alternate who tees off on each hole, with players rotating the shots thereafter. Singles work by one player from a team taking on one opponent until the hole is completed. From there, the following player in the team takes on the next from the opposing team, before the third hole features the remaining players from each team. Overall, each player faces the same opponent over two holes until the six Singles holes are completed.

TIGER IS IN THE BUILDING (Image credit: Getty Images) The action gets underway in just under an hour and, currently, the players are arriving on site. Donned in his Sun Day Red apparel, Woods looks in the zone as all six players are in the building at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach, Florida.