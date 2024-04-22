Tiger Woods Names Jupiter Links GC TGL Roster

Tiger Woods has named his full team line-up for next year's launch of the TGL. The 15-time Major winner has confirmed a hat-trick of fan favorites will join him when the indoor prime-time TV competition begins in January 2025.

Playing alongside Woods for Jupiter Links GC will be; Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner. And as well as revealing the players involved, the final team to come to fruition has unveiled its logo and brand identity.

The circular logo features a dark grey silhouette of a palm tree on top of a red background - along with the team name. Meanwhile, in a video released by Jupiter Links, the club says its "passion for golf is fuelled by the sun, the sand, and the vibrant energy of Jupiter" and "competition fuels camaraderie and the beauty of team golf is celebrated on and off the course."

In a statement on Jupiter Links GC's website, part owner and co-founder of TMRW Sports, Woods, said: “I have already shared my excitement and optimism for TGL as a league and product. Now that we have finalized our roster with a team of world-class golfers, I am even more confident that this group will proudly represent the Jupiter area and connect with our fans for years to come.”

Homa and Woods played together most recently during the second round of The Masters. Homa had put together the start of a very strong run towards the title - only to come up a little short - while Woods successfully extended his consecutive cuts record at Augusta National.

Homa's increasing success and dry sense of humor has attracted plenty of supporters to the Californian's cause over the past few years, while Kim's appearance in the second season of Full Swing - alongside his burgeoning talent - has done similar.

On the announcement, Homa said: “Following Tiger’s career is one of the main reasons that I became an avid golfer. I remember watching him win the 1997 Masters, and now getting to play alongside him has been amazing. It’s really exciting to call Tiger, Tom, and Kevin teammates."

Meanwhile, Kim said: “I am so excited about playing in the TGL format with this group of guys. Obviously, I grew up inspired by Tiger Woods, but Max and Kevin are two of my favorite guys out on Tour. Both are genuinely good guys, but both also have a similar competitive fire.

“It will be incredible to join these guys as teammates and to talk strategy with Tiger in a true competition is something I never dreamed could happen.”

Kisner is a four-time PGA Tour winner who has begun working in television recently - acting as a stand-in lead analyst on NBC Sports' coverage of the top US-based circuit. He is one of the favorites to land that job on a permanent basis and replace Paul Azinger, who departed the channel late last year.

Regardless of his future employment prospects, his Tuesday nights - at least for the first few weeks of the year - will be filled with TGL action.

Kisner said: “I feel very privileged to have played in the Tiger Era. Having the opportunity to compete against and alongside the GOAT has been one of the things I’ll remember most at the end of my career.

“While I know we will have a lot of fun as a team with me, Tiger, Max and Tom, I also know when Tiger’s competitive fire kicks in, we are going to be ready to play and win. This is the perfect team to bring both fun and competition together at the same time. Can’t wait.”