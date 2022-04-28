Tiger Woods Heads To Southern Hills For PGA Championship Preparation

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Following his successful return at Augusta National at the beginning of April, it seems that we are going to be given more glimpses of Tiger Woods in May, with the 15-time Major winner beginning his preparation for the PGA Championship.

According to TWLegion, Tiger is set to head to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, for a practice round. The venue is a very familiar one for the 46-year-old, with Tiger securing his 13th Major title around the layout in 2007.

Although the announcement is a lot more understated than that of The Masters, when Twitter erupted into chaos when Tiger's jet was spotted flying to Augusta National, it will be great to see the American back on our screens following his 47th place finish at the beginning of April.

In the event, Tiger was actually inside the top-10 after the first day, with a one-under-par first round being followed by a two-over-par 74, as the five-time Green Jacket winner made it comfortably into the weekend.

Despite two rounds of 78 over the weekend, it was clear to see that the American still has the ability to compete at the highest level, with the incredibly undulating layout of Augusta National giving Tiger a good test and idea of how his right leg was following his serious car crash in February 2021.

Getting underway on the 19th May, Southern Hills will likely be his next point of call, with Tiger appearing on the preliminary field list for the second Major of the year.

The four-time PGA Championship winner has previously stated that he "will try" and appear at Southern Hills, with the 46-year-old claiming in an interview that: "I won’t be playing a full schedule ever again, and so it’ll be just the big events. I don’t know if I’ll be able to play Southern Hills or not, but I am looking forward to St. Andrews."

With the recent news that he will be attending a practice round, will we see Tiger return to the venue of his 2007 PGA Championship triumph? Time will obviously tell, but it may be worth noting that, in a recent conversation with Jack Nicklaus, Tiger gave a glimpse into his thought process.

Revealing he will likely still be in pain for not just the remainder of this year, but also next, Tiger stated to Nicklaus: "Why in the world would I wait a year to play if I know I’m gonna hurt both years? Why don’t I just get back and start playing and just suck it up?"