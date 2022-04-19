Nicklaus Reveals Champions Dinner Conversation With Woods

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jack Nicklaus featured on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio's Inside the Ropes, where he revealed he had arguably the best spot at the Champions Dinner at the Masters - directly next to Tiger Woods.

With arguably the two best golfers to have ever walked the planet sat next to one another, one could only imagine the extent of the conversation that night. Whilst a lot will be left to our imagination, the eighteen-time Major champion revealed that only Woods would have been capable of playing at Augusta National after what he had been through.

“I couldn’t possibly give you any idea what he went through the last 14-months. I think only Tiger could do that,” he said. “I’m sure that what he went through was very difficult. Tiger’s a very driven young man with a great work ethic and he’s got a great desire to do the best he can. That’s Tiger. It’s always been Tiger.”

Nicklaus recalled his conversation with the fifteen-time Major champion and why ultimately, he decided to take the risk by competing at the Masters: “He says, ‘You know, I know I’m gonna hurt. The doctors told me I’m gonna hurt. I accept that,'” Nicklaus said. “‘What am I gonna be next year? And the doctor says, ‘You’re still gonna hurt.’

“He said, ‘Well, why in the world would I wait a year to play if I know I’m gonna hurt both years? Why don’t I just get back and start playing and just suck it up?’

“Which is basically what he did. I thought his performance was quite good. I mean, I think he wore out on Saturday and Sunday, but I think it was great to have him back in the game.”

Woods sent the golfing world into a frenzy when his name continued to appear as "in the field" on the Masters official website. Of course, as a past champion, the 46-year-old was deemed to have entered until he informed tournament officials otherwise. Something he would go on not to do.

Speculation continued to grow when Woods was spotted walking Medalist Golf Club with sources revealing he was "exhausting every effort" in order to tee it up at golf's holy grail. The American then made a trip to Augusta National alongside Justin Thomas and son, Charlie, to test the extent of his injuries; with fans spotting his private jet in transit.

Upon his first practice, Woods officially declared his participation in the Masters as a "game time decision." He would go on to compete and open with a one-under par round, placing him at T10.

Now Woods' return to professional golf is confirmed, we look ahead at to when we will see him prowling the fairways again. The next logical option would be the PGA Championship next month at Southern Hills, the location of his last PGA Championship success in 2007. Failing that, it is almost guaranteed we will see him at the US Open, having filed for entry, and the Open Championship at St. Andrews, after he declared his participation when the Masters was complete.