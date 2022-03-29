Social Media Goes Wild As Tiger Woods' Jet Lands In Augusta

The five-time Masters winner is rumoured to be on a scouting mission at Augusta National ahead of next week's event

Tiger Woods' plane stands at Augusta Regional Airport
(Image credit: Eureka Earth)
Mike Hall
By
published

With The Masters just a week away, anticipation is building in more ways than one. The first Major of the year is always a special occasion, but this year, expectations are reaching fever pitch thanks to the possible appearance of Tiger Woods. 

The 46-year-old, who has won the event five times, is still named in the field to appear at Augusta National, despite not having played competitively since being involved in a car accident over a year ago.  Recently, Woods played down suggestions that he could make a surprise comeback at the event. Speaking at February's Genesis Invitational, which he hosted, Woods said: "I can still play, but I’m in a cart. Being a weekend warrior is easy, that’s not that hard. Hit your ball, hop in a cart, ride, barely step out of the cart, grab your club and hit the next one. And the longest walk you have is probably from, what, the cart to the green and back. I can do that, that’s not that hard, but walking a golf course, that’s a totally different deal. I’ve got a long way to go.”

However, more recently, speculation has been mounting that the 15-time Major winner could use Augusta National to launch a sensational comeback. Rumours began ramping up last weekend that Woods had been seen walking Medalist, while the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reported that Woods will exhaust every effort to make his return at The Masters

Now, Eureka Earth has posted an image on Twitter on Woods' plane landing at Augusta Regional Airport. Predictably, that news has sent social media into a frenzy, with many speculating that maybe - just maybe - one of the most incredible returns to the sport of all time could be on. Tweets including flight trackers, video footage of the plane and speculation Woods is on a scouting mission to Augusta National - fresh from a similar visit reportedly from Rory McIlroy - abound, as we await any further news. Here are some of them:

 

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

While we await confirmation of Woods reasons for arriving in Augusta, one thing is for sure - with interest like this, if he does announce his involvement in the tournament, it will surely cause a social media eruption unlike anything we've ever seen before. For now, it's a case of  "watch this space". 

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.