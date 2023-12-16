Tiger Woods Has Daughter Sam Caddie For Him At The PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will have his daughter, Sam, caddying for him at the PNC Championship as he plays alongside his son, Charlie, in the two-day event.

Woods is continuing to step up his recovery following his ankle surgery earlier in the year. The 15-time Major champion played last month at the Hero World Challenge and is now competing at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club with Charlie for a fourth successive year.

Last month in the Bahamas, Woods turned to long-time friend and business partner Rob McNamara to be his caddie but his daughter Sam will now take over looping duties in Florida.

Sam has been seen regularly at her father's events in past years, including at the 2022 PNC Championship. Earlier in that year, she took to the stage to deliver an emotional speech as Tiger was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Change in the caddie lineup for @TigerWoods at the @PNCchampionship. On the bag for the first round is his daughter Sam.

Unlike her younger brother Charlie, though, it doesn't look like the 16-year-old is intent on following her father into a career as a professional golfer.

Despite stating his intentions to play once a month in 2024, Woods has not revealed any plans for who his long-term caddie will be. Joe LaCava was his most recent long-time caddie, although the veteran now works for fellow American Patrick Cantlay.

However, speaking earlier in the week at the PNC Championship, the 82-time PGA Tour winner did say that his physical condition was improving, with his game much sharper than what he showcased during his return last month.

"It's better. Today was definitely a bit better. I felt like I was able to knock a lot of the rust off there at Hero [World Challenge] and my hands felt better with control hitting shots," he said, speaking to Golf Channel.

"Especially today with the wind blowing as hard as it was, I was able to hit flighted shots nicely, which was not quite on par or as sharp as I was, as I wanted to be at Hero."