PNC Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Tiger And Charlie Woods Begin Their Opening Round

The PNC Championship begins on Saturday, with Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, featuring for a fourth time. Although they are yet to win the event, the duo will be amongst the favorites, with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, looking to defend the title they won 12 months ago.
Tiger and Charlie get underway at 8.22am local time in Florida (13.22pm GMT), with tee times moved up due to the inclement weather. The pair are playing alongside good friends Justin and Mike Thomas, with both regularly seen ripping each other in previous PNC Championships.
It's always a feel-good tournament and, with the likes of Lee Trevino, Annika Sorenstam and Nelly Korda present, it's stacked with big names. The first groups get underway at 7.30am local time (12.30pm GMT) at the The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
PNC Championship Leaderboard
- -5 Team Kuchar
- -4 Team Leonard
- -3 Team Sorenstam, Team Cink, Team Harrington, Team Goosen, Team Langer, Team O'Meara
Team Woods Scorecard
- Round 1, Front Nine: E,
Updates from...
Can Team Leonard match Team Kuchar?
They also started with four consecutive birdies and are now on the par-5 14th.
Pre tournament favourites
That was Team Woods. Followed closely by Team Thomas and Team Daly. Defending champs Team Singh were only sixth in the betting, behind also Teams Kuchar and Cink. There were also some long odds to be had – you could get 400-1 on Team Trevino, 300-1 on Teams Price and Sorenstam, 250-1 on team Faldo and 200-1 on Team O’Meara. So of those outsiders are holding up pretty well so far.
All the teams are now on the course
The final groups have played their first hole. Team Woods made par on the 1st and currently are joint last. Plenty of time to go.
Yes, we called it right
Team Kuchar have just made their fifth consecutive birdie.
Four birdies in a row now for Team Kuchar
They now come to their first par 5, the 14th hole, so odds on a fifth birdie? We'll keep you posted.
Tiger's Caddie today
Is his daughter Sam
For the first time, Sam Woods is caddying for her father today ❤️@TigerWoods | @PNCChampionship pic.twitter.com/Wy8V8Q4nm1December 16, 2023
Early leader
Team Kuchar has opened up a two-shot lead having opened up with three consecutive birdies. They started on the 10th.
The field
Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink (son)
John Daly and John Daly II (son)
David Duval and Brady Duval (son)
Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo (son)
Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk (son)
Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen (son)
Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington (son)
Nelly Korda and Petr Korda (father)
Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar (son)
Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer (son)
Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman (son)
Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard (son)
Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara (son)
Nick Price and Greg Price (son)
Vijay Singh and Qass Singh (son)
Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee (son)
Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker (daughter)
Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas (father)
Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino (son)
Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (son)
Who is playing and how do they get in?
The PNC Championship is an invitational event, for family pairs. The professional is supposed to have won a Major or the Players Championship and their family member cannot be a professional tour golfer. The field is limited to 20 teams.
The format
It’s a scramble. Both players in the team tee off and they choose whichever of the drives they wish and both play their next shot from where that ball was. Then they chose which of the second shots they wish to play, and both play from there, and this pattern repeats itself until the ball is holed.
The weather forecast
Same competition, different name
The competition was launched as the Father Son Challenge in 1995 and continued to be called this until 2020, even though Fuzzy Zoeller had been partnered by his daughter Gretchen in 2005, and Bernhard Langer by his daughter Christina in 2013 and 2016, and in 2013, Arnold Palmer played alongside grandson Sam Saunders. But in 2020 the tournament changed its name to the PNC Championship. This year the family element comprises 17 sons, one daughter and two fathers.
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome to our coverage of the opening day of the PNC Championship, a two-day 36-hole event which finishes tomorrow. The tee times for today have been brought forward due to the prospect of grotty weather later on. For the same reason, there is a two-tee start so as to get the field of 20 teams round as quickly as possible.
Much focus will be on Team Woods. They are last off and are paired, as in the previous three years, with Team Thomas. Tiger and Charlie Woods are the pre-tournament favourites, but they have yet to win this competition. They are making their fourth appearance at the PNC Championship, having finished T8th last year, 2nd in 2021 and 7th in 2020.