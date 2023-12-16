PNC Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Tiger And Charlie Woods Begin Their Opening Round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The PNC Championship begins on Saturday, with Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, featuring for a fourth time. Although they are yet to win the event, the duo will be amongst the favorites, with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, looking to defend the title they won 12 months ago.

Tiger and Charlie get underway at 8.22am local time in Florida (13.22pm GMT), with tee times moved up due to the inclement weather. The pair are playing alongside good friends Justin and Mike Thomas, with both regularly seen ripping each other in previous PNC Championships.

It's always a feel-good tournament and, with the likes of Lee Trevino, Annika Sorenstam and Nelly Korda present, it's stacked with big names. The first groups get underway at 7.30am local time (12.30pm GMT) at the The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

PNC Championship Leaderboard

-5 Team Kuchar

Team Kuchar -4 Team Leonard

Team Leonard -3 Team Sorenstam, Team Cink, Team Harrington, Team Goosen, Team Langer, Team O'Meara

Team Woods Scorecard

Round 1, Front Nine: E,

