Tiger Woods Confirms Caddie For Hero World Challenge

While anticipation was growing for Tiger Woods’ long-awaited return to competitive action after ankle surgery, rumours began circulating about who he would have on the bag at the Hero World Challenge.

In the 15-time Major winner’s most recent appearance, The Masters at Augusta National, he had the man who had caddied with him since 2011, Joe LaCava, by his side. However, the pair split the following month with the veteran caddie teaming up with Patrick Cantlay.

That left a vacancy that needed filling, and Woods has turned to Rob McNamara to fill the void. But who is he?

McNamara is firmly established as part of Woods’ inner circle and is best known as a vice president of the 47-year-old’s company TGR Ventures. However, Woods doesn’t just associate with McNamara due to his business acumen, with their relationship going back many years.

McNamara is also an accomplished player and it is through the game where the pair became friends, getting to know each other in their junior golf days in Southern California.

In a 2017 interview with GOLFTV, Woods elaborated on their working relationship, saying: “I mean he knows my game. One, he's a good player.

"Two, he's got a good eye and he has seen me go through changes and iterations in the game of golf, but at the end of the day I try and use Rob for what I'm trying to work on now, because right now it's different, because I'm limited what I can do, and not only am I limited in what I can do, I'm limited in how much I can practice."

Who Is Rob McNamara?

.@TigerWoods hasn’t had an official coach since 2017, but his lifelong friend and Team Tiger member Rob McNamara knows his swing better than anyone and serves as a trusted second set of eyes. pic.twitter.com/uoNV0Q0cRbMarch 13, 2019 See more

In particular, McNamara is seen as instrumental in helping Woods’ swing in recent years after he parted ways with his most recent coach, Chris Como, in 2017.

Since then, Woods has been ravaged by injuries, including a layoff of over a year following a car accident in 2021 that badly injured his right leg. Nevertheless, even with the stop-start nature of his appearances, he has still enjoyed some success since McNamara assumed that responsibility.

That includes runner-up in the 2018 PGA Championship, victory at the Tour Championship later that year and, of course, a fairytale win at the 2019 Masters against all the odds, 11 years after his last Major title.

Speaking to the media before his comeback tournament, Woods admitted that McNamara may not be on the bag for long, though. He said: "I’ve got Rob this week, he’s seen me hit a few shots. As far as next year, I don’t know yet. I don’t think Charlie’s going to be able to caddie. Can’t play hooky that often. I don’t know.

"Honestly, I really don’t know. I was just looking forward to this week and seeing how things turned out. I’m curious to see what 72 holes looks like on the body and my game and then try and set a schedule going forward into next year.”

For now, McNamara is adding another string to his bow as Woods’ caddie at the Albany tournament, proving that, as well as one of his most trusted associates, he is surely also one of the most versatile.