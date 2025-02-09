Report: Tiger Woods Plays Golf With US President Donald Trump
The 15-time Major winner has reportedly played golf with US President Donald Trump as a deal between the PGA Tour and the PIF appears to edge closer
Tiger Woods has reportedly played golf with US President Donald Trump as a deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf appears to be edging closer.
According to multiple reports, Woods played golf with Trump hours before the President was due to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Later, footage posted by rob__schmitt on Instagram emerged, which appears to show Trump alongside Tiger and son Charlie on the course.
🚨🇺🇸👀 #WATCH: President Donald Trump alongside Tiger Woods and his son Charlie - on the range at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach this morning ahead of a round together. (Via IG / rob__schmitt) @TWlegion pic.twitter.com/rmQdH7RQhCFebruary 9, 2025
It's not the first time Woods has played golf with Trump. In 2017, the President, who was in his first term in office at the time, announced on Twitter (now X) that he was set to play a round with Woods and Dustin Johnson in Florida. Two years later, Trump awarded Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Woods' round with Trump comes days after the PGA Tour confirmed in a statement signed by the 15-time Major winner that commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott had met with Trump on 4 February - the day Woods' mother Kultida passed away - in an effort to conclude a deal.
Woods has been a pivotal figure in the discussions between the PGA Tour and PIF for much of the time since it was announced negotiations had begun in June 2023.
Less than two months after that news broke, Woods joined the PGA Tour Policy Board as a player director. The following March, fellow player director Webb Simpson described him as “very engaged” when player directors on the PGA Tour policy board sat down with PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan along with Jay Monahan and members of the Strategic Sports Group. More recently, in September last year, Woods was reportedly involved in further talks in New York.
Despite sporadic updates from key figures in the talks, including Woods and Monahan, a deal has remained frustratingly out of reach, although the most recent statement released by the PGA Tour certainly suggested a positive outcome could be closer than ever.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It read: “We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."
While there still isn’t a timescale on when an agreement might be reached, the involvement of Woods directly with Trump will add more optimism that some positive news could come sooner rather than later.
Woods is also in the field for this week’s Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
WM Phoenix Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Thomas Detry Makes Solid Start As Scottie Scheffler And Rasmus Hojgaard Make Charges
Detry starts his final round five shots clear of a four-way tie for second, with the Belgian looking to claim a maiden PGA Tour title at TPC Scottsdale
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Who Is Thomas Detry's Wife?
Discover more about Sarah Taylor - the wife of Belgian PGA Tour and DP World Tour golfer, Thomas Detry
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
WM Phoenix Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Thomas Detry Makes Solid Start As Scottie Scheffler And Rasmus Hojgaard Make Charges
Detry starts his final round five shots clear of a four-way tie for second, with the Belgian looking to claim a maiden PGA Tour title at TPC Scottsdale
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Watch: 24,000 Fans Join In With Viking Thunder Clap After Min Woo Lee Almost Aces WM Phoenix Open Stadium Hole
Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia led thousands of fans in a united thunder clap at TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole after making birdie during round three
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
WM Phoenix Open 2025 Final Round Tee Times
Thomas Detry leads by five strokes heading into the final round at TPC Scottsdale, but there are some big names lined up behind in case of a slip-up...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Daniel Berger Makes Equipment Change As 13-Year-Old Irons Leave The Bag
After using 13-year-old TaylorMade Tour Preferred MC irons, the American has finally switched them up for Ping Blueprint S models to help contend in Phoenix
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Makes Mid-Round Grip Change To Move Into WM Phoenix Open Contention
After being over-par through his first few holes, Keith Mitchell changed his putting grip to much success as he moved into contention at TPC Scottsdale
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Adrian Meronk Claims Maiden LIV Golf Title With Victory By Two In Riyadh As Legion XIII Wins Team Event
Adrian Meronk won his maiden LIV Golf title with a two-shot win despite a nervy back nine in the final round in Riyadh
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
'He Did Change My Mind' - Brandel Chamblee Explains LIV Golf Rethink After Round Of Golf With US President Donald Trump
The Golf Channel lead analyst explained a round of golf with Trump made him rethink his previously critical stance on LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
World No.1 Amateur Luke Clanton Narrowly Misses Out On PGA Tour Card At WM Phoenix Open
The Florida State junior needed a birdie at the 18th on Friday to guarantee his card, but it wasn't to be
By Mike Hall Published