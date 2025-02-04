'She Was My Biggest Fan' - Tiger Woods Announces Death Of His Mother Kultida
Woods paid tribute to his "biggest fan" and "greatest supporter" who has sadly passed away
Tiger Woods' mother Kultida has passed away, the 15-time Major winner announced.
"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," Woods said on his social media channels.
"My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh.
"She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.
"Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."
Kultida, who was born in Thailand, was a strong supporter of her son's golf career and was regularly spotted on tour following Tiger. She was recently present at Tiger's TGL match for Jupiter Links in Florida.
She was also behind her son's iconic Tiger headcover after first buying him one from Daphne's Headcovers in the early years of his golfing career. She gifted him a brand new one each year with the words Rak jack Mea (Thai for “Love from Mom”) sewn on the back. She would write down Tiger’s achievements from the year on a note and place it into the old headcover to be stored away.
Kultida is also the reason why Woods wears red on Sundays. Tiger told a story at his Sun Day Red apparel launch in 2024 of how his famous color came about.
“It started with mom [Kultida]. She thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments," he explained.
“Lo and behold, I go to a university that is red, Stanford is red. We wore red on the final day of every single tournament, and then every single tournament I’ve played as a professional I’ve worn red. It’s just become synonymous with me.”
