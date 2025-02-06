PGA Tour Confirms Meeting With US President Donald Trump In Effort To Conclude PIF Deal

The PGA Tour has confirmed commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott have met with US President Donald Trump, "paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

An official statement from the PGA Tour has confirmed that Monahan and Scott met Trump on 4 February as it strives to conclude a deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf over a way forward for the men's game.

The statement reads: "We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support for the game of golf.

"We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved.

"We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

That marks the latest positive news to emerge on a potential deal between the PGA Tour and the PIF, almost two years since it was announced discussions between the rivals on a way forward for the men's elite game had begun.

Since the June 2023 news broke, there have been many times when a deal appeared to be drawing closer.

Player director Adam Scott was also in the meeting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even as recently as November, one of the major PGA Tour stakeholders, Strategic Sports Group’s Steve Cohen, declared: "I think we'll get there" on the prospect of a deal.

Then, last month, former PGA of America boss Seth Waugh told Golfweek that the return of golf-loving Trump to the White House, plus the appointment of new LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil, could increase the chance of a deal.

He said: "Both sides need a deal and I think now you have a new administration that’s gonna be much more deal-friendly than the last. And a president who likes the game and wouldn't mind being the guy that fixed golf. That would be something he'd like to say he did."

While no further details have been issued, nor a timescale for when an agreement might be reached, once again there will be optimism that, finally, a clarity for the men's elite game could be close.