PGA Tour Confirms Meeting With US President Donald Trump In Effort To Conclude PIF Deal

A statement has confirmed that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott met with Trump on 4 February

Images of Jay Monahan and Donald Trump
The PGA Tour has confirmed Jay Monahan has met with US President Donald Trump
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The PGA Tour has confirmed commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott have met with US President Donald Trump, "paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

An official statement from the PGA Tour has confirmed that Monahan and Scott met Trump on 4 February as it strives to conclude a deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf over a way forward for the men's game.

The statement reads: "We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support for the game of golf.

"We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved.

"We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

That marks the latest positive news to emerge on a potential deal between the PGA Tour and the PIF, almost two years since it was announced discussions between the rivals on a way forward for the men's elite game had begun.

Since the June 2023 news broke, there have been many times when a deal appeared to be drawing closer.

Adam Scott takes a shot during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Player director Adam Scott was also in the meeting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even as recently as November, one of the major PGA Tour stakeholders, Strategic Sports Group’s Steve Cohen, declared: "I think we'll get there" on the prospect of a deal.

Then, last month, former PGA of America boss Seth Waugh told Golfweek that the return of golf-loving Trump to the White House, plus the appointment of new LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil, could increase the chance of a deal.

He said: "Both sides need a deal and I think now you have a new administration that’s gonna be much more deal-friendly than the last. And a president who likes the game and wouldn't mind being the guy that fixed golf. That would be something he'd like to say he did."

While no further details have been issued, nor a timescale for when an agreement might be reached, once again there will be optimism that, finally, a clarity for the men's elite game could be close.

Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

