Tiger Woods Spotted Out On The Range Again At Hero World Challenge Host Venue

We're getting more and more Tiger Woods sightings as the great man seemingly steps up his preparations for his comeback - with the venue of the latest one more than interesting.

Woods has been spotted again hitting shots, but this time he's out in the Bahamas at Albany Golf Club - which also happens to be the host of the Hero World Challenge tournament that he hosts.

The Hero World Challenge is coming up at the end of November, where there's currently one open spot left in the select field just to keep the chatter going about Woods' possible return.

The 15-time Major champion could be aiming for either his event in the Bahamas or the PNC Championship, which he plays in with his son Charlie, in December for his latest return to the golf course.

Woods was last seen at Augusta in April's Masters before needing ankle surgery, but has said that he's pain free in that area now and has been working on his game as his comeback nears.

The 47-year-old has made an appearance at Pebble Beach playing full shots and has been popping up in several places working on his short game.

🚨#NEW: Tiger Woods is at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas and was on the range today as part of a corporate outing with Monster Energy. 👀 pic.twitter.com/taQWdpmcktNovember 16, 2023 See more

His latest sighting was on the range in the Bahamas and although it may just be coincidence, the fact he's been at the host of the Hero World Challenge will certainly raise eyebrows.

It may just be for a corporate event planned months in advance, but where the name Tiger Woods is concerned his every move to examined in detail.

This may be just another appointment the 82-time PGA Tour winner had to keep, but there's no doubt he's appearing in public with clubs in hand more and more - and seems just a matter of time before he makes yet another big comeback to the sport.

Woods will certainly be hitting shots in January when he tees it up in the new TGL he is spearheading alongside Rory McIlroy.

The TGL is set to hit the ESPN screens at the start of January - where Woods will be taking part as a player-owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club.