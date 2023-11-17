Tiger Woods Spotted Out On The Range Again At Hero World Challenge Host Venue
The latest sighting of Tiger Woods hitting balls will raise a few eyebrows given he's been in the Bahamas where he hosts the Hero World Challenge later this month
We're getting more and more Tiger Woods sightings as the great man seemingly steps up his preparations for his comeback - with the venue of the latest one more than interesting.
Woods has been spotted again hitting shots, but this time he's out in the Bahamas at Albany Golf Club - which also happens to be the host of the Hero World Challenge tournament that he hosts.
The Hero World Challenge is coming up at the end of November, where there's currently one open spot left in the select field just to keep the chatter going about Woods' possible return.
The 15-time Major champion could be aiming for either his event in the Bahamas or the PNC Championship, which he plays in with his son Charlie, in December for his latest return to the golf course.
Woods was last seen at Augusta in April's Masters before needing ankle surgery, but has said that he's pain free in that area now and has been working on his game as his comeback nears.
The 47-year-old has made an appearance at Pebble Beach playing full shots and has been popping up in several places working on his short game.
🚨#NEW: Tiger Woods is at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas and was on the range today as part of a corporate outing with Monster Energy. 👀 pic.twitter.com/taQWdpmcktNovember 16, 2023
His latest sighting was on the range in the Bahamas and although it may just be coincidence, the fact he's been at the host of the Hero World Challenge will certainly raise eyebrows.
It may just be for a corporate event planned months in advance, but where the name Tiger Woods is concerned his every move to examined in detail.
This may be just another appointment the 82-time PGA Tour winner had to keep, but there's no doubt he's appearing in public with clubs in hand more and more - and seems just a matter of time before he makes yet another big comeback to the sport.
Woods will certainly be hitting shots in January when he tees it up in the new TGL he is spearheading alongside Rory McIlroy.
The TGL is set to hit the ESPN screens at the start of January - where Woods will be taking part as a player-owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
