The Open Final Qualifying, Amateur History-Maker Set For Pro Debut And Another Major Championship: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know about the game.

We've just finished with another fantastic week of professional golf involving a Monday playoff on the PGA Tour, a worthy winner at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and a thrilling end to the DP World Tour's Italian Open.

But the action keeps on coming and there's plenty going on over the coming days to keep us all occupied. Here's what you can look forward to this week in golf.

THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL QUALIFYING

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One of the best days of the year takes place on Tuesday, with Final Qualifying for The Open Championship occurring over four sites throughout the United Kingdom.

Burnham & Berrow, Royal Cinque Ports, West Lancashire and Dundonald Links (Scotland) all welcomed more than 60 players to their respective fairways with five players from each heading through to Royal Birkdale next month.

Among the star names taking part in the 36-hole marathon are Sergio Garcia plus George and Wesley Bryan, with each hoping to earn a spot in the year's final men's Major.

US SENIOR OPEN

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Continuing the wall-to-wall run of Major championships this summer is the US Senior Open this week.

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Arguably the biggest senior title of them all will take place at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, with four grueling rounds culminating in a champion being crowned on Sunday evening.

Padraig Harrington held off Stewart Cink at Broadmoor East Course 12 months ago, and the classy Irishman will be hoping to repeat his heroics this year as he chases more senior titles.

Other star names in the field include Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Henrik Stenson, Mike Weir and Michael Block alongside a number of former winners such as Colin Montgomerie, Jeff Maggert and David Toms.

BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN

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Perhaps sneaking under the radar a little bit this week is a fantastic field on the DP World Tour.

The BMW International Open is a superb event anyway at Germany's Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, but this year should be even better than usual with a cracking field teeing it up.

Firstly, Marco Penge is set to make his return from a long-term illness, which is great to see. But there's also a whole host of big names, primarily from LIV Golf, taking part as well.

Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann, Victor Perez, Patrick Reed, Thriston Lawrence, Byeong Hun An, Martin Kaymer and Brad Dalke are among the big names many fans will arrive in Germany hoping to catch a glimpse of.

There's another $3 million prize on the line, and it's the final event in the European Swing portion of the season as well, so whoever leads the rankings when all is said and done this week will collect a bonus payout of $200,000.

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

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An event which will almost certainly feature on the PGA Tour Challenger Series schedule from 2028 is up this week at TPC Deere Run - the John Deere Classic.

Eight of the world's top-50 have a tee time in Silvis, Illinois with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Keith Mitchell and Matt Wallace also playing.

Chris Gotterup and Ben Griffin share the title of betting favorite at the John Deere Classic, but it remains to be seen whether they can live up to the big billing at this $8.8 million tournament.

JACKSON KOIVUN PRO DEBUT

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Segueing seamlessly on, Jackson Koivun is set to make his pro debut at the John Deere Classic. Remarkably, he is the third favorite to win this week behind Griffin and Gotterup.

The record-breaking amateur is fresh off the back of claiming co-low-amateur honors at the US Open alongside Ryder Cowan, with the pair finishing T23rd.

Koivun, who won six collegiate events in 2026 and became the first player ever to sweep all four major collegiate awards in the same season (2024), opted to forgo his senior year at Auburn in order to go pro and he will be hoping to make a real splash straight away in the paid ranks.

Koivun earned his PGA Tour status through the PGA Tour University accelerated program in 2025 and is expected to become a star on the historic US circuit in the years to come.

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

(Image credit: Scottsdale Golf)

A Tommy Fleetwood mural commissioned by Scottsdale Golf has been unveiled on the facade of Southport & Birkdale Sports Club as part of celebrations surrounding The Open Championship

Viktor Hovland moved up from 30th to 12th in the OWGR following his Monday playoff win over Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship

Haeran Ryu is up to World No.7 after her victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship