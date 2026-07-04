'It’s Looking A Little Bit Tough' - LIV Golfer Reacts To Future Of League
Although Carlos Ortiz is uncertain of LIV Golf's future, the PGA Tour winner remains optimistic going forward
Multiple LIV Golfers have teed it up in DP World Tour events over the last fortnight, with the circuit on an eight-week break of action.
The last LIV Golf event took place on June 4-7th, with the next one, at LIV Golf UK, not scheduled until July 23-26th, with a Louisiana tournament, which was due to take place last week, postponed.
Consequently, LIV players have been featuring in DP World Tour events to get competitive reps in, but that has led to the question of what will happen to players and their schedules.
Carlos Ortiz, who is playing the BMW International Open this week, sits one back of leader Hennie du Plessis at the halfway stage, with the Mexican golfer giving his thoughts on the ongoing situation with LIV.
"It’s looking a little bit tough, hopefully there’s a way forward," he stated following his second round at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on Friday.
"I honestly don’t know all the situation, but it’s not looking great, obviously, as we all know. That’s a shame, I’ve really enjoyed my time playing all around the world and it’s been awesome playing with my team (Torque GC).
"We’ll see what happens, but whatever happens, I’m sure I’ll find a place to play and, for me, it’s just about playing golf.
"If I can start coming to places like this and seeing new places, then it will be great. For me, whatever happens is totally fine."
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Ortiz has claimed victories on the PGA Tour, LIV Golf League and Asian Tour, with the 35-year-old earning around $34 million on the LIV Golf League since joining in June 2022.
He is one of many LIV players facing uncertainty over their playing futures as LIV Golf had its funding cut by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia in April.
According to a report from Money In Sport, the circuit is running on loans rather than capital in order to try and complete its 2026 campaign, with LIV bosses searching for fresh investment.
Over the past few weeks, both Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood settled their fines with the DP World Tour, while Jon Rahm resolved his standoff with the circuit, paying his fines to regain his Tour membership.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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