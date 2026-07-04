'It’s Looking A Little Bit Tough' - LIV Golfer Reacts To Future Of League

Multiple LIV Golfers have teed it up in DP World Tour events over the last fortnight, with the circuit on an eight-week break of action.

The last LIV Golf event took place on June 4-7th, with the next one, at LIV Golf UK, not scheduled until July 23-26th, with a Louisiana tournament, which was due to take place last week, postponed.

Consequently, LIV players have been featuring in DP World Tour events to get competitive reps in, but that has led to the question of what will happen to players and their schedules.

Carlos Ortiz, who is playing the BMW International Open this week, sits one back of leader Hennie du Plessis at the halfway stage, with the Mexican golfer giving his thoughts on the ongoing situation with LIV.

"It’s looking a little bit tough, hopefully there’s a way forward," he stated following his second round at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on Friday.

"I honestly don’t know all the situation, but it’s not looking great, obviously, as we all know. That’s a shame, I’ve really enjoyed my time playing all around the world and it’s been awesome playing with my team (Torque GC).



"We’ll see what happens, but whatever happens, I’m sure I’ll find a place to play and, for me, it’s just about playing golf.

"If I can start coming to places like this and seeing new places, then it will be great. For me, whatever happens is totally fine."

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Ortiz' sole LIV Golf win came in Houston back in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ortiz has claimed victories on the PGA Tour, LIV Golf League and Asian Tour, with the 35-year-old earning around $34 million on the LIV Golf League since joining in June 2022.

He is one of many LIV players facing uncertainty over their playing futures as LIV Golf had its funding cut by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia in April.

According to a report from Money In Sport, the circuit is running on loans rather than capital in order to try and complete its 2026 campaign, with LIV bosses searching for fresh investment.

Over the past few weeks, both Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood settled their fines with the DP World Tour, while Jon Rahm resolved his standoff with the circuit, paying his fines to regain his Tour membership.