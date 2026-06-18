Ian Poulter And Lee Westwood Settle $1 Million DP World Tour Fines

After breaking away and joining LIV Golf, both Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood racked up hefty fines with the DP World Tour.

That infringement dates back to June 2022, when they first played a LIV Golf event, with every DP World Tour event they missed from then on through to 2023, when they resigned from the circuit, adding to their punishment.

Throughout that period, both Poulter and Westwood vehemently refused to pay the fines, deeming them unfair.

In recent weeks, however, the news of LIV Golf's future has left its players in limbo and, consequently, it appears that Poulter and Westwood are ready to make amends.

First reported by Golfweek, a spokesperson from the DP World Tour confirmed that both players had "settled the fines imposed on them".

It is thought Poulter's fines amounted to roughly $1.1 million, with Westwood's figure expected to be in the same region.

In the past, Poulter refused to let PIF pay his fines, stating: "If I personally wouldn't pay the fines myself, why would I certainly put my business partner in that position?"

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Westwood had added: "I'm not paying them because I disagree with the way they've been handed out."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair even brought the case before the Sport Resolutions body in the UK, but it was determined the fines were fair.

There are many in the game who would like to see LIV Golfers start at the bottom if they return to the PGA Tour if the league folds; whatever the route back into the game for Poulter and Westwood, it looks like they've at least opened the door to the DP World Tour once more.

They will have to serve suspensions, which are thought to add up to around 10 weeks, but after that they should be free to rejoin the circuit.

There is one thing they will likely never get back, though, and that is the chance to become Ryder Cup captains.

A rule established by the DP World Tour in 2017 dictated that any player who abandons their membership for any reason can no longer be eligible for a leadership position in the Ryder Cup.

This was reiterated by the DP World Tour spokesperson, who added: "Under our current regulations, even if they were to rejoin as members, neither can serve as a Captain or Vice Captain in the Ryder Cup."